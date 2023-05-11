OXFORD— Amherst's coaches had always thought of Nolan Eloe as a triple jumper. However, it wasn't until last week when Eloe thought of himself as a triple jumper. Now, he's a district champion.

"I really had no interest in it, then all of a sudden I did it at practice just for giggles," Eloe said. "Turns out it went kinda far. Now I'm here,"

For the coaches, that practice was confirmation of something they knew all along.

"The day in practice when he jumped, that mark put him top three in the state in Class C," Amherst jumps coach Faron Klingelhoefer said. "He asked us 'Should I triple?' and we looked at him dumbfounded and said 'You have to triple jump.'"

Eloe's 42-11.25 won the district meet, but it wasn't his best jump of the day, as Eloe regrettingly scratched on his first attempt.

He also notched an impressive 20-10 in the long jump, also tops in the district.

Eloe's long jumping prowess, being a two-time state medalist, and his high-flying dunks on the basketball court, helped the new event come naturally to the gifted athlete.

"Dunking helps me on my second phase, which is pretty questionable at times," Eloe said. "My first jump for triple, I jumped too high the first time and actually got a bone bruise on my heel. So I had to adjust to running off the board, and not trying to touch the rim,"

Despite the newness to the sport, coaches plan no real adjustments for the form in the triple jump, just making sure the approach is good and having a clean sheet of health until the big day.

At the long jump, Eloe hopes to further increase his personal best, a mark he has bested by a half inch in all of his three seasons, and earn his third straight state medal.