LINCOLN— For head coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, Nebraska's latest home opener since 1981 was well worth the wait.

The first-year coach and first-time starter got their first career wins, defeating Northern Illinois 35-11 in front of the sea of red.

"I got off that bus today, and I've never experienced anything like that," Rhule said. "For the fans, and people who care about this program, this game was about having some hope that things are moving in the right direction, and for me this was about belief in the players that this was working and I think they showed that,"

Haarberg, a Kearney Catholic graduate, made an instant impact, engineering the Husker offense on a six-play, 55-yard touchdown drive.

Splitting time between the air and the ground, he finished the drive with a ten-yard touchdown to Billy Kemp IV.

Kemp, a Virginia transfer in his sixth college season, got his first touchdown as a Husker and eclipsed 200 career receptions, part of rare company including just six active FBS players.

From there, it was the defense's turn to shine.

After broken pass protection led to a lost fumble within the Nebraska 10-yard line, the defense not only prevented a touchdown, but made the rejuvenated NIU offense lose yardage.

The Huskies settled for a field goal, and would not sniff the red zone until much later in the game.

"That first turnover, defense getting down there and holding them to a field goal, that's the culture we want to have," Rhule said. "I can't tell you who played good on defense because it felt like they all did,"

At the end of seven of the next nine NIU drives, they sent out the punter. The other two didn't end much better, culminating in the end of the first half and a Javin Wright interception.

The Huskies gained 149 yards of offense, the lowest total from a Husker opponent since 2010. The final drive accounted for 75 of that total, with the second unit out on the field.

The defensive stonewalling was a necessity, as the Husker offense sputtered after its initial success.

The Huskers had back-to-back three-and-outs in the first half, and snapped out of its spell after a Brian Buschini punt pinned NIU deep and the defense gave the offense a short field.

Then, Haarberg took advantage of the draw, finding roommate Thomas Fidone II uncovered on a 20-yard touchdown strike.

Nebraska took that 14-3 lead into the half, and emerged just as lost offensively in the second.

It appeared to be a repeat of the doldrums in the first. The Nebraska defense held strong and forced a punt, then the offense responded with a punt of its own.

Nebraska needed consistency on offense, and it needed to give its stellar defense a break before fatigue sets in.

It got exactly what it asked for on a 14-play, 76-yard, seven-minute drive. Haarberg's fingerprints were all over the drive, accounting for 46 passing yards, and 20 rushing yards.

"The confidence the defense gives the offense is awesome, but we have to keep the foot on their throat and finish this," Haarberg said. "Our defense is going to shut them out 99 percent of the time, so as long as we can stay on the field and push the field, that was a huge point of emphasis this week,"

Gabe Ervin finished it off with a touchdown plunge, and Nebraska's offense found the formula it was searching for.

Running was the main course, with its next touchdown drive featuring seven rushes and just one pass. Haarberg got his first career score on the ground, scampering to the outside on a 20-yard score.

Next up, it was Anthony Grant's turn to score, with his first touchdown of the year on an 11-yard burst. Nebraska had 96 rushing yards in the fourth quarter.

Another point of emphasis, third down conversions, also came up big in the second half.

The Huskers started 1-for-7 on third downs, and ended 8-for-14, with Haarberg contributing six third down conversions in the second half between the ground and the air.

Haarberg wasn't the only player with Kearney ties on the field Saturday.

University of Nebraska at Kearney transfer safety Gabriel Amegatcher recorded his first career tackle for Northern Illinois, dragging down Kemp on a punt return in the first quarter.

Nebraska (1-2) next hosts Louisiana Tech (2-2). Rhule was noncommittal on if Haarberg would remain the starter, or if original starter Jeff Sims would be back from injury and reclaim his spot.