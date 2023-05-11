OXFORD— Kearney Catholic had a great day at the Class C8 district track meet, with the girls team tying for first with a 102.5, and the boys finishing in second with a 95.

While the day was a success, it very nearly included a state record. Freshman pole vaulter Alyssa Onnen had the height to clear the Class C state record of 12-9.25, but couldn't fully avoid the bar, setting up a potential record-breaking bid at state.

"We've been talking about it for a while, so we might as well see the bar and let's have some fun with it," Kearney Catholic pole vault coach Adam Driver said. "With the atmosphere that goes into the state meet, I could see it happening very easily,"

Onnen's gymnastics background helped her get the form and body control down to excel right away in her first pole vault season.

She started the year at nine feet, and through missing time with a hamstring strain, worked on short approach drills, which helped with the leverage needed on the vault.

That saw her scores soaring, and her cruising to a district title.

"My season goal was 12 feet, and I hit that mark at conference and I walked up to Adam and told him I want to reset my goal," Onnen said. "We've had our eyes set on the record since,"

Onnen also earned an automatic qualifying spot in the long jump, finishing second with a 17-7, and in the triple jump, earning a personal-best 37-7.

Also winning in the field for Kearney Catholic was Brant Christner in the shot put and Logan Roggasch in the discus.

Rounding out the automatic qualifiers in the field, Margaret Haarberg finished second in the high jump with a 5-3, and Owen Axmann finished second in the boys high jump with a 5-11.

On the track, Haarberg starred, winning the 100m hurdles and teaming up with her sister Hazel, Payton Dzingle and Onnen to win the 4x100 relay.

Dzingle had a great day in the track, notching a personal best in the 100m with a 12.56a, finishing second. She ended in second for the 400m as well, running a 59.93a.

In the distance runs, Samuel Luther's personal best 2:10:78a finished second and qualified him for the 800m.

Miles Sughroe ran into second with a 11:03:65a in the 3200m, earning a state bid for the sophomore.

"It's always a gamble," Kearney Catholic head coach Todd Russell said. "They have to have that mark today, their effort is just really good and it's fun."

Other area schools

Amherst's Nolan Eloe won both the triple jump and long jump events.

In the 4x400 relay, the Amherst team of Kylinn Daugherty, Makenna Rohde, Hannah Herrick and Josee Tesmer won the event with a 4:21:37a.

Rounding out the automatic qualifiers for Amherst, Payton Cast finished second in the shot put with a 35-2.50.

For Gibbon, Emma Kucera trailed only Margaret Haarberg in the 100m hurdles with a 16.11a.

Kucera led the field in the 300m hurdles with a personal-best 49.01a.