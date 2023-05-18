OMAHA— As Kearney pole vaulter Zack Watson hit the mat, the bar was still on its hinges. It was wobbling, but for an instant Watson was safe.

Then, the left side slid free and Watson saw the bar hit the ground as soon as he got to his feet.

That gave Watson a second-place finish at state, losing to Millard South's Dylan Headrick in a jump off.

"It sucked a lot but that's how it goes sometimes," Watson said. "You can only do what you can do, and it was still a good outcome so I'm happy with that."

Watson, Headrick and Elkhorn South's Liam McGlynn all were flawless until 14-6, sending the three to an extra time competition.

Headrick cleared the bar easily on his fourth total attempt at the height, with Watson just narrowly missing a second round of jump-offs.

"We had to put our all into all of our jumps," Watson said.

Sophomore vaulter Sam Nachtigal finished in fifth, earning Kearney four points.

Those points, along with 18 from Jack Dahlgren's win the 300m and runner-up in the 110m hurdles, helped Kearney land in fifth place at state.

The Bearcats put the stamp on the top 5 finish by winning their heat in the 4x400 relay. The team of Evan Shaffer, Ethan Kowalek, Jack Dahlgren and Mathieu Dompko dazzled with a 3:24.62, the teams' season low for the race.

That put the Bearcats in seventh, adding two points to their score for 41 total points and a fifth-place finish.

Avery Franzen secured three points for Kearney, unleashing a 37-10 in her last attempt, good enough to place sixth.

Cole Brandt continued the Bearcats' podium presence in the field. His 163-01 shot put placed fourth, getting the Bearcat boys five points.

Brooke Barth reached new heights in the high jump. After her previous high was a 5-1, she cleared a 5-3 on her final attempt, tying her for seventh. The senior earned a point for her school in her final match.

Kelsey Hatcher earned a point for Kearney, running a 16.10 to finish eighth in her 100m hurdles final.

Gabby Martinez also earned a point on an eighth place finish. Martinez qualified with a personal-best 25.79 on Wednesday, and beat her previous personal best in the final with a 26.24 run.

The Kearney girls finished 20th with 12 points.

Other area schools

Holdrege continued to rack up points in the pole vault. In the boys' division, Jaren Moore and Rylan Landin both cleared 13-6, placing fifth and eighth respectively after a shakier start from Landin.

Elsewhere in the field, Duster discus thrower Andrew Englund threw a 156-11, earning a third place finish and six points for Holdrege.

The Holdrege boys finished in 24th with 10.5 points. The girls ended in 10th with 23 points.

Minden's Makenna Starkey tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 5-01, one height short of the sophomore's personal best.

Lexington's Oscar Aguado had a great day, finishing second in the Class B boys 800m with a 1:57:01, and third in the 1600m.

The Lexington boys finished tied for 11th with 22 points.