Moss masters all par 3s at Buffalo Ridge

KEARNEY — Bob Moss says it was a perfect shot — high, on line and rolled in the hole.
He’s seen that type of shot before in his 90 years.
Monday, playing in a scramble at Buffalo Ridge Golf Course, Moss completed the trifecta of scoring a hole-in-one on each of the par-3 holes at the course. He used a 3-wood to ace the 130-yard fourth hole.
It was the fourth hole-in-one of his life,
“I’m 90 years old. I think that’s pretty damn good,” he said.
He started his round trip of the Buffalo Ridge par 3s with a hole-in-one on the 184-yard second hole “years ago,” he said. He aced the 193-yard seventh hole “much later.”
His hole-in-one Monday on the uphill fourth hole was witnessed by Bill Conner, Tim Parsons, Ron Fox and Ron Jaixen.
Moss said the secret to getting holes-in-one is “practice, practice, practice. I would like to give people a lot of good information, but who believes a 90-year-old?”
Since 1990, he’s been getting lots of practice.
“I’ve been playing golf since I was 14 years old, but I had to go to work some time in between. About 1990 I started playing golf when I retired from work. I try to play three or four times a day. I’ve got nothing else to do. I’m retired,” he said.
He’s a past secretary/treasurer of the Nebraska Senior Golf Association and has run 36 tournaments. He also has a hole-in-one to his credit at the Kearney Country Club.
“I’ve played all over the Midwest states, damn near every golf course. It’s in my heart,” he said.
He used to be a 14 handicap, but admits his game is slowly getting worse. But he has achieved golf’s other big goal, shooting his age, “quite a few times. I’m not a bad golfer, goldarnit,” he said.
@HubSports_Buck
