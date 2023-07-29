KEARNEY— Minden took home the ABC1 division championship at the Nebraska Top Ten Volleyball Tournament at Kearney Catholic High School on Saturday.

The fifth-seeded team in Pool C, Minden went a nearly spotless 15-2, winning their pools on both days.

While the results were welcome, Minden head coach Julie Ratka was most pleased with the teams' competitiveness and serve receiving after losing their previous libero to graduation.

"Serve receive and defense improved throughout," Ratka said. "I have two great setters who are great attackers as well, and they're great leaders to everybody else rises around them, the team is really coming around them."

Playing against, and beating, the top teams has gave the team a glimpse as to what they need to win at the highest level, with a particular emphasis on the mindset.

"We were down to Kearney Catholic six points and we just kept chipping away," Ratka said. "We kept competing and didn't get down, and that's the mindset we want. Never stop believing, never stop battling,"

The field for the Nebraska Top Ten tournament increased to 27 teams in the ABC1 division. With an increase in competition, area teams got to test their skills against more of the best, with it paying off for the teams.

"We treat it like a mini-State tournament," Kearney Catholic head coach Kris Connor said. "We know there will be good competition and most of the competitions are close,"

Kearney Catholic went 13-4 in the tournament, winning its pool in the first day, getting a top seed in cross-pool play.

The Stars accomplished their goals for the tournament, fixing the little things from camp and seeing a better level of overall play.

"I saw that in about two of the matches where we played about as good as we could have," Connor said. "That's exciting at this point in the season, I have eight seniors on the roster, so a lot of them are contributing and they've all stepped up at different times."

Holdrege finished with only one win, but left with confidence on how the team fared, staying in almost every set.

Just as important key for the Dusters was trying out as many different rotations as possible, getting girls experience with each other and seeing what worked.

With lots of girls getting playing experience, and staying competitive against tough competition, the team left the weekend with hope for the future.

"A lot of girls proved to themselves that we're here to compete against some big name schools," Holdrege assistant coach Erin Heath said. "Our biggest takeaway is we are supposed to be here."