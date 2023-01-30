Minden girls win Southwest Conference title

KEARNEY – The banner year for the Minden girls continues. After winning the Southwest Conference championship in volleyball and golf, the Minden girls took the basketball championship with a 54-51 win against Gothenburg.

“When these seniors were freshmen, we were below .500 and they’ve built up the program,” Minden head coach Taylor Maulsby said. “Obviously we’ve had good classes back-to-back, and this means a lot to our school and our kids,”

The win was a far closer contest than its rout against Broken Bow in the semifinal, coming down to the final shot.

Kynlee Strauser’s long three point attempt fell short, a rare miss on the day from the Swedes’ star performer.

Strauser had 15 of Gothenburg’s 17 first quarter points, helping put Minden in an early deficit.

“She played really well against us last year, she’s a great player,” Maulsby said. “You can’t say enough about all of their girls. They play hard and there’s a reason they’re successful,”

But Minden didn’t come this far to back down. The Whippets became more aggressive, attacked the rim and got control of the pace of the game.

Strauser scored big baskets, but Mattie Kamery’s late straightaway three and Sloane Beck’s open two cut the deficit to one at halftime.

The contest was in flux in the third quarter. Gothenburg opened up with a quick six-point run, and again it was Minden’s aggressiveness getting the team to catch up.

Beck made two tough shots in the paint, and Priscila Madriz hit a running layup, putting the team in position to tie the game at the end of three.

In the early fourth, Kamery and Beck made the first two shots to give Minden its first lead of the game, but Gothenburg stomped back to take a 45-44 lead.

Myla Emery took the lead right back, and Trinity Houchin hit a pair of free throws to stretch the lead up to three, only for Strauser to cut the lead back to one.

Kinsie Land was in the right place for a rebound, getting the lead back up to three.

Houchin hit more clutch free throws to go up five, but Strauser swished a corner three, making it a two-point game with 17 seconds to go.

Minden lost the ball on the inbound, but benefited from two misses at the line. Beck hit one of two, and the game-tying three point shot fell short of its line, giving the Whippets a conference championship win to be proud of.

“A lot of its just me staying out of their way and letting them do their thing and they came through in the clutch,” Maulsby said. “This is the most successful season we’ve had in a long time and hopefully we can keep it going,”

Minden has little time to celebrate, having to face Gothenburg again in a week, after facing Cozad the Friday before.

Photos: SWC Championship Minden vs Gothenburg