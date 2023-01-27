Minden decimates Broken Bow in Southwest semifinal

KEARNEY – To put it simply, it was the most dominant defensive performance of the season.

The Minden girls suffocated Broken Bow Friday night in the Southwest Conference basketball tournament semifinals, not allowing a make from the field until 3:50 left in the third quarter.

The Whippets shut out Broken Bow in the first quarter, and only allowed two free throws to go on the board in the second. The second half saw a bit of improvement for Broken Bow, but it still ended in a 53-15 Minden victory.

To make matters more impressive, Broken Bow (9-5) had never scored less than 30 all season and was riding a four-game winning streak.

"That was the best half we played all year," Minden girls basketball coach Taylor Maulsby said. "We did a good job pressuring the shooters. We have good length that hurt them, whenever we can make the shooters uncomfortable it works really well,"

The length Maulsby speaks of – 5-foot, 9-inch Mattie Kamery, 5-foot, 9-inch Myla Emery and 5-foot, 10-inch Makenna Starkey – not only disrupted the shooting lanes, but also got key rebounds to take away any second-chance opportunities.

Minden (15-3) got off to a slow start offensively too, making its first field goal on a Emery floater with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter.

That opened the floodgates offensively, as Minden scored nine more points before the end of the quarter.

The second quarter kept the scoring rolling, with the Whippets scoring 16 points, including finding their stroke from outside.

"We got them worn down a little bit and started to get on the run," Maulsby said. "Mattie (Kamery) had a run there where she made a couple shots and I thought the girls did a lot of good things when they got going."

Kamery led the Whippets with 22 points.

The defensive intensity continued in the second half, even as Broken Bow scored some points, Minden was still making life difficult for them.

The Whippets picked the right time for a big performance, as the win vaults them to the SWC Tournament championship match today against 13-2 Gothenburg. Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m. at Kearney High.

"If you can't get up against a good team like Gothenburg in the conference championship, you shouldn't probably be playing," Maulsby said. "One of those goals we had at the start of the year was to be a conference champ, and we've got to go against a really good team to do it. If we play hard and take care of the ball like we did here, we'll be in a good spot."