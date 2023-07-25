The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team set expectations high for its upcoming season, the first of the Ryan Held era.

"We strive for another year that we can become better and set ourselves up for the playoffs," UNK quarterback TJ Davis said at MIAA Media Day.

The Lopers were picked sixth in the conference media poll, and were in a tie with Central Oklahoma for fifth in the coaches poll.

Coach Held spoke with the media in Kansas City, bringing two senior players in Davis and defensive end Tell Spies, that bought into his program, deciding to stay another year to play for Held.

"Sitting down with him and understanding the man he is and the man he's trying to make us set in stone that I want to play for him," Davis said. "I'm all in,"

Spies gave insight into his process, getting personally called by Held the day he was hired, letting him know that he was one of the players he wanted to build around.

Davis and Spiehs are part of eight returning All-MIAA players for the Lopers, making the process less of a rebuild for coach Held, with the focus being on competing right away.

That's a far cry from his previous head coaching gigs.

"This is the first job I've had as a head coach where it wasn't the worst program in America when I took it over," Held said. "In the first workout in the other places I was at it had to be like 'Rocky IV,' we had to get in there and get after it.

"These guys were already working. We didn't have guys missing meetings. The winning culture is there we just have to make it our own."

Making the team his own requires installing his own offensive scheme and terminology. Different from previous head coach Josh Lynn's unique option-centered offense, Held's scheme puts Davis in a role where he'll be in the pocket more, with more passing opportunities.

There's some carry-over that Davis is comfortable with, but he said he put in extra hours over the summer to get extra reps so he's familiar in the system.

"A lot of times it can look good on paper, but if you can't run it there's no way it will be successful," Davis said. "The biggest thing that helped me was actually not thinking about it too much and just going out and playing football."

The scheme change for Held has also got players who didn't play under Lynn a second look, with their skills being better suited for the Held regime.

Held says he looks for speed, length and size with recruits, and will be scanning the portal for good fits ahead of the season to add on to the roster.

The mindset of the team this season is to progress from last season's team, which was a few plays away from finishing the season 10-1.

"We lost some games we shouldn't have lost," Spies said. "This year we're going to keep going forward, and trying to get back where we want to be,"

The MIAA is expected to be an ultracompetitive league once again. Pittsburg State finished first in both preseason polls, but Northwest Missouri and Emporia State also received first-place votes.

Washburn was close behind Emporia, and Central Oklahoma tied UNK for fifth in the coaches, but holds the spot by itself in the media poll.

Held stressed the thin margin of error for the conference, while using its strength as a powerful recruiting chip.

"One of the first things I say is you're playing in the SEC of Division II football," Held said. "That's a huge selling point because that resonates with players,"

While Held's got the buy-in from the players, he also noted the community support from the city throughout the first months of his tenure.

With support coming from the top-down, Held notes that focusing on football and winning is much easier.

"We had 750 people show up to our Loper Backer Banquet, that's a big time deal, I don't care if you're Division I," Held said. "Kearney supports UNK, that's a commitment to winning and a commitment to excellent. They want us to win, and if you're not supported you have no shot."

League-wide, there were some notable rule changes for the 2023 season.

With Lincoln University departing the conference after the year, their football games will be counted as non-conference games in the standings.

UNK hosts Lincoln on Senior Night in Kearney on Nov. 4.

Teams have an opportunity to switch the Lincoln game for another non-conference foe, but the Blue Tigers remain on the Lopers' schedule.

Additionally, players in a redshirt year can participate in up to three games without losing that redshirt year of eligibility.

Another camera angle is also being added to the SkyCoach replay process, the MIAA-only system which has been approved for use at all three levels of NCAA football.

For changes affecting the whole of college football, the clock no longer stops on first downs, save for the last two minutes in each half.

Calling consecutive timeouts, such as a team using all three timeouts to ice the kicker, is no longer allowed, with teams only allowed to call one timeout in a dead ball period.

MIAA Coaches Poll (1st Place) – Points

1. Pittsburg State (8) – 98

2. Northwest Missouri (3) - 93

3. Emporia State - 78

4. Washburn - 73

5. Central Oklahoma – 57

UNK - 57

7. Central Missouri - 44

8. Fort Hays State - 37

9. Missouri Western – 32

10. Missouri Southern – 26

11. Northeastern State – 10

MIAA Media Poll (1st Place) – Points

1. Pittsburg State (22) – 320

2. Northwest Missouri (7) - 302

3. Emporia State (1) - 258

4. Washburn - 209

5. Central Oklahoma – 208

6. UNK - 199

7. Central Missouri - 124

8. Missouri Southern - 116

9. Missouri Western – 113

10. Fort Hays State – 98

11. Northeastern State – 33