Massive second half leads to Elm Creek win over Alma

ELM CREEK — Headed into the half, Elm Creek and Alma were locked into a competitive game. After holding on to a four-point advantage, Elm Creek held Alma to just eight points in the second half on a 58-32 win.

“The biggest thing we took away from them was 50-50 balls and offensive rebounds that kept them in the game the first half,” Elm Creek head coach Tanner Cavenee said. “That allowed us to get into transition offense and scored some points,”

The Buffaloes allowed four points in both the third and fourth quarters. It was the third and fourth time this season they allowed four or fewer points in a quarter, and the first time in back-to-back quarters,

The first quarter saw the Buffaloes get off to a hot start, opening the game on a 10-2 run. Alma soon fired back, cutting the advantage to 15-12.

Carter Erickson finished off the quarter with an under-the-rim and-one for the Buffaloes, snatching back the momentum.

Erickson finished with 23 points on 65% shooting.

“Carter does what Carter does,” Cavenee said. “He’s an efficient player when we get him in the right areas. He can play inside and out.”

Nikk Brummels also played well on the inside with six points, and guards Kade Sindt and Beau Knapp added 11 and five points respectively.

The second quarter saw things get tighter, with the lead trimmed to one at one point. Elm Creek again got momentum headed into the break, converting a scoring chance at the rim after a late turnover for the 28-24 halftime lead.

“They outworked us,” Cavenee said. “We were kind of standing around with our feet stuck in cement, so in the second half we bodied up way better to wear on them,”

The halftime adjustments worked to perfection, as the team got the looks it wanted by spreading the ball around the court, and playing with structure.

The shots mostly came down low, with the Buffaloes finding the holes in the defense.

Elm Creek scored 16 in the third quarter, and 14 in the fourth, maximizing scoring chances with solid passing and offensive rebounds.

While the offensive consistency was good, Cavenee still wants improvement down the line.

“We have some spurts where there’s three or four minutes where we don’t score like we’re capable of doing,” he said. “That’s the biggest area to work on.”

Elm Creek goes on the road to S-E-M on Friday, with both teams hoping to hand the other its first loss.