Masker, Husker friends coming to KCHS for camp

KEARNEY — As the Nebraska Cornhuskers take their final time off from football before reporting back to camp, Husker quarterback Matt Masker will return to his hometown of Kearney to host his first Central Nebraska Development Football Camp on Wednesday.
“I just wanted to be able to give back to the Kearney community, and specifically to the Kearney Catholic community, for a really long time,” Masker said. “I’ve been trying to think of a good way to do that. I kind of just threw everything together, and it has turned out really good so far. So, I’m pretty excited about it.”
None of this would’ve been possible for Masker if it wasn’t for new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation where student-athletes can profit off their brand. Masker took advantage of that opportunity.
“It played a huge role. We weren’t allowed to use our names, images and likeness in any way. So, I was trying to find ways to use that in a positive way to inspire others and have an impact on other kids lives, especially young kids,” Masker said. “So yeah, that had a huge role because we weren’t allowed to do this before that was passed.”
Masker won’t be alone running this camp. He will bring some of his local teammates along with him, including other Kearney Catholic grads, Eli Richter and Heinrich Haarberg.
“I’ve known all of these guys for a very long time,” Masker said. “I know that they are really good men. That was my main purpose for choosing them. It also helps that they are all local guys, so they know what it’s like, especially being a young kid in the state.”
Other notable Huskers attending are Jacob Herbeck from Grand Island, Todd Honas of Aurora, Ethan Piper from Norfolk and Zach Weinmaster from Colorado.
“If I was a third- or fourth-grade kid and there were a bunch of Husker football players coming back to Kearney Catholic to host a football camp, I would 100 percent be there, and I would be so excited about it,” Masker said. “You kind of have to put yourself in their shoes and remember how you were as a kid. It has really got me excited remembering that because it could make a kid’s day or childhood just spending time with them, pulling them aside and coaching them up a little bit and encouraging them to keep chasing their dreams. That’s what I want to do for these kids on Wednesday.”
After making his decision, the first thing Masker did was seek approval from his former high school coach, Rashawn Harvey, to use the football field for his camp. Harvey didn’t hesitate to say yes.
“It’s exciting to see Matt hosting a football camp here in central Nebraska,” Harvey said. “Matt understands how Husker football impacts the kids in our area, and it’s fantastic that Matt, along with several Huskers and a Kearney Catholic alum, is hosting a camp for kids in our area.
Seeing teammates work together to benefit from the NIL is a sign that they understand the potential of the decision,” Harvey said. “Additionally, I’m elated to see Nebraskans supporting the players capitalizing on NIL.”
Masker will hold three two-hour sessions, developing skill sets, drills and some contests. The first session will be for third through fifth graders, starting at 9 a.m. The next session will be for middle schoolers at 12:30 p.m. Then, the advance group will be for high school players at 4 p.m.
“I want to inspire kids to chase their dreams. But at the end of the day, kids are going to walk away hopefully inspired, better football players, better athletes and hopefully want to dream big as well,” Masker said. “So, we’re going to have some fun.”
