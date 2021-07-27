Masker, Husker friends coming to KCHS for camp

KEARNEY — As the Nebraska Cornhuskers take their final time off from football before reporting back to camp, Husker quarterback Matt Masker will return to his hometown of Kearney to host his first Central Nebraska Development Football Camp on Wednesday.

“I just wanted to be able to give back to the Kearney community, and specifically to the Kearney Catholic community, for a really long time,” Masker said. “I’ve been trying to think of a good way to do that. I kind of just threw everything together, and it has turned out really good so far. So, I’m pretty excited about it.”

None of this would’ve been possible for Masker if it wasn’t for new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation where student-athletes can profit off their brand. Masker took advantage of that opportunity.

“It played a huge role. We weren’t allowed to use our names, images and likeness in any way. So, I was trying to find ways to use that in a positive way to inspire others and have an impact on other kids lives, especially young kids,” Masker said. “So yeah, that had a huge role because we weren’t allowed to do this before that was passed.”

Masker won’t be alone running this camp. He will bring some of his local teammates along with him, including other Kearney Catholic grads, Eli Richter and Heinrich Haarberg.