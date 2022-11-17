Lopers use big second half to win over Haskell Indian Nations

KEARNEY — After trailing 42-38 at the half to Haskell Indian Nations, the University of Nebraska at Kearney knew it had to fix things in the second half.

Coach Kevin Lofton took a simple approach to this task: Take the players who are playing the best, and play them as much as possible.

Three players — Darrian Nebeker, Tom Connelly and Cam Binder — played the entire second half. Matt Brien played 17 minutes, with Sean Murphy and Winston Cook splitting the remaining time.

The approach worked, as UNK scored 56 second-half points for the 94-87 win Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“They were the ones that were stepping up and making plays,” Lofton said. “Everybody had a chance to get on the floor and they were playing at the highest level,”

Connelly led the team with 23 points, with every other second-half star also reaching double digits.

The Lopers (2-2) came into the game with a disadvantage, with starters Sean Evans and Ryder Kirsch missing the contest.

That threw players into difficult spots playing out of position, with Haskell taking early advantage by forcing 11 UNK turnovers in the first half.

“Two of our top three scorers were out, so obviously its going to be tighter than you want,” Lofton said. “I give credit to Haskell for coming out with some urgency and shooting the ball well, but I also give credit to our guys for standing up when we were shorthanded and guys who didn’t play a lot before this game found a way to help us,”

Lofton noted Murphy, Cook and Binder as players he saw take the step up, helping the team win and giving the players needed confidence for the future, particularly against Wayne State on Saturday.

The Fighting Indians (2-6) played intense offense in the first half, opening the game on a 6-0 run. When UNK clawed back to go up 10-9, Haskell jumped right back with a 10-0 run.

A similar situation happened later, when UNK took a 30-28 lead only to surrender a 12-0 run minutes later.

Ten players suited up for the Fighting Indians with Bansi King and Trey Gaines both reaching double-figures in the first half

UNK found its groove in the second half, forcing its way to a tie halfway through the period. Some smart looks extended the lead, with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cook and Connelly jumping the advantage to 11 with six minutes to play.

Binder hit two more threes and Connelly added the dagger to put the Lopers up nine with 38 seconds to go.

UNK made 8-of-16 threes in the second half and 14 in the game.

With Kirsch and Evans both potentially missing Saturday’s game against Wayne State, UNK looks to keep up what it found in the second half to play its best ball no matter who’s on the floor.