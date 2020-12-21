Lopers hold off Northeastern State for second win

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s double-digit lead had gone away, but Austin Luger stuck around.
The senior from Alliance scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to help the Lopers defeat Northeastern State 72-66 Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The victory came as UNK completed a 2-5 start to the season with the last three losses by a total of 16 points.
“I hope it’s a step, a huge step, in the right direction,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “A year ago we had four seniors that had been through the fire. They went through a 10-18 season losing a ton of close games so they learned the hard way how to finish games and that showed up last year. Now those guys are gone and everyone that’s in the lineup right now is unproven in that area except Jake Walker. It’s going to take winning a couple of these games to get that confidence they need to move forward and have some success.”
Walker carried the Lopers through the first half, scoring 18 of his game-high 25 points. His efforts produced a 37-30 halftime lead. A 3-pointer by Walker to open the second half gave UNK a 10-point lead.
But the Riverhawks (1-5) needed just over five minutes to erase that lead. They held that lead until seven minutes remained in the game.
A 3-pointer by Walker put UNK ahead and Luger took over from there. He scored the next seven points while the Riverhawks didn’t score, and he would get six more as time ran down.
Lofton said the biggest difference between Sunday’s game and the three prior losses was “we actually made plays down the stretch.”
One reason was RJ Pair, whose basket with 1:10 left put the Lopers ahead by 10 points again.
“He came in energized and I saw a side of him that I hadn’t seen in a long time. He made some great passes and finished a couple times. He played with an edge and that gave us a huge shot in the arm.”
The Lopers are off now through the holidays and will play on the road Jan. 7 at Lincoln University and Jan. 9 at Central Missouri.
@HubSports_Buck
