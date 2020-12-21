Lopers hold off Northeastern State for second win

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s double-digit lead had gone away, but Austin Luger stuck around.

The senior from Alliance scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to help the Lopers defeat Northeastern State 72-66 Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The victory came as UNK completed a 2-5 start to the season with the last three losses by a total of 16 points.

“I hope it’s a step, a huge step, in the right direction,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “A year ago we had four seniors that had been through the fire. They went through a 10-18 season losing a ton of close games so they learned the hard way how to finish games and that showed up last year. Now those guys are gone and everyone that’s in the lineup right now is unproven in that area except Jake Walker. It’s going to take winning a couple of these games to get that confidence they need to move forward and have some success.”

Walker carried the Lopers through the first half, scoring 18 of his game-high 25 points. His efforts produced a 37-30 halftime lead. A 3-pointer by Walker to open the second half gave UNK a 10-point lead.

But the Riverhawks (1-5) needed just over five minutes to erase that lead. They held that lead until seven minutes remained in the game.