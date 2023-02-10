KEARNEY – The game had everything a showdown between the two top teams in a conference is supposed to have.

Physical defense, explosive offense, and a triumphant victory for the home fans.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney knocked off Central Missouri 60-57, extending its advantage atop the MIAA.

The Lopers jilted the Jennies at home for the first time since 2016, and the first time under head coach Carrie Eighmey.

“We just haven’t had a ton of success against them,” Eighmey said. “They match us in a lot of ways, so we have to find other ways to attack them, and it’s a good feeling to finally get one of these close ones,”

UNK had four double-digit scorers, led by Meg Burns with 16. Burns had an efficient six-of-eight shooting, and played all 40 minutes, including valuable contributions on defense.

Sarah Schmitt dominated at the line, making five of her 14 points off foul shots. Klaire Kirsch had 10 points in her 35 minutes, finishing with a team-high plus eight.

“You can’t look at our scouting report and say ‘here’s who we’re going to guard tonight,’” Elisa Backes said. “Everyone on our team can score, that’s what makes us so deadly,”

Backes had a major presence in the second half, making four three point shots for 12 points, helping get UNK back into the game. Backes also reached the 1500 point miletone in the game.

The Lopers controlled the first quarter, finishing up 10, boosted by a 10-0 run after being down 2-0. The stout defense kept the Jennies at six points in the opening period.

The Jennies hit their stride offensively in the second quarter, dropping 19 points. UNK kept the lead at half, 29-25, but a jumping catch-and-shoot putback by Ali Vigil gave UCM momentum at the break.

The Jennies instantly capitalized on that momentum, taking the lead after a 10-0 run in the middle of the period. Schmitt helped the Loper offense take some momentum into the fourth with four late points, but UNK still trailed 43-38.

To come out on top, the Lopers had to dig in defensively. They did just that, stopping the Jennies run in time for three point shooting from Backes and Kirsch to get the game tied late.

Then, the sequence of the game happened. After Kirsch found Shiloh McCool with a nifty assist on a drive to the basket, Backes stayed active defensively with a steal.

The ball found its way back to Backes, who swished a three pointer to go up five with 1:18 remaining.

“That’s huge, our team is really tenacious,” Backes said. “Claire helped me out on the double team, everyone’s hands are everywhere, we come up with those big clutch moments as a team,”

UCM wasn’t done, with free throws and a putback bucket cutting the lead to one. UNK split a pair from the line, giving the Jennies a shot down two with 18 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, the Jennies tried t oget the ball down low, but tight defense on the pass from Burns and on the coverage by Backes saw the ball sail out of bounds, sealing a Loper victory.

“It helps when you have a defense you can count on, especially win you need one stop,” Eighmey said. “That’s the thing we hang our hat on is defense, and they have experience in those moments which helps a coach feel better in those moments,”

While the Lopers have a tough road ahead of them for the conference championship, getting over the hump at home against a top opponent is a key step in that journey.

Photos: UNK vs Central Missouri womens basketball