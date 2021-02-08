Loper men hold off late comeback by Newman

KEARNEY — After leading for more than three-fourths of the game, things almost go away from the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team.
With 9.3 seconds left, Newman University pulled within a point when Ian Lee hit a three-pointer. And when the Jets’ David Javorsky stole the ensuing in-bounds pass, all of the Lopers’ work appeared headed for the scrap heap.
But Javorsky missed his short jumper and UNK’s Cedric Johnson grabbed the rebound. Two free throws by Johnson and two more by Jake Walker in the last 3.3 seconds salvaged the Lopers’ 70-65 victory Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
“Our guys needed that. We’ve been stuck on five (wins) forever,” UNK coach Kevin Loton said. “We needed something positive to happen and get us moving again.”
UNK never trained after taking an 8-7 lead five minutes into the game, and they led by as many as 14 early in the second half.
But the Jets kept chipping away and the margin was single digits in the last 12 minutes.
“I think we did a good job of coming out to start the half. We got a lead and all of a sudden, they came roaring back. They hit a couple threes, banked one in even,” Lofton said.
In all, the Jets made six three-pointers in the second half, but they weren’t the only ones hitting from long range. Walker had the range, too. He made his first five on his way to 26 points. Just as importantly, he was 11 of 11 from the free throw line, including a 6-for-6 effort in the final 45 seconds.
“‘Jake was big-time for us. If you go back and look at our wins, he’s usually had a really good game and that’s one of the reasons we won. He had a monster second half,” Lofton said.
Darrian Nebeker followed with 14 points and Austin Luger netted 12. For Nebeker, it was one of his best games since early in the season.
“When he attacks the rim, good things usually happen and he was definitely focused on doing that today,” Lofton said. “If you look at his first two games, how aggressive he was against Emporia and Washburn and attacked, that’s when we felt like he was going to be really good. And that’s how he played today, and it makes a huge advantage for us.”
UNK, now 6-10, is on the road this week to play at Northeastern State and Rogers State.
Lofton said Saturday’s win “gives you a hope if you go out on the road and you can steal a couple then maybe you still have a chance to sneak in (to the MIAA Tournament) and that’s what the kids are fighting hard for.”
@HubSports_Buck
UNK 70, Newman 65
Newman (2-13) — Branden Bunn 20, Joel Boyce 14,Ian Lee 13, Deandre Johnson 12, Oliva Jorge 3, Tyjil Hereford 3, David Javorsky 0.
UNK (6-10) — Jake Walker 26, Darrian Nebeker 14, Austin Luger 12, Myles Arnold 5, Cedric Johnson 4, Matt Brien 4, RJ Pair 3, Winston Cook 2.