Loper men hold off late comeback by Newman

KEARNEY — After leading for more than three-fourths of the game, things almost go away from the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team.

With 9.3 seconds left, Newman University pulled within a point when Ian Lee hit a three-pointer. And when the Jets’ David Javorsky stole the ensuing in-bounds pass, all of the Lopers’ work appeared headed for the scrap heap.

But Javorsky missed his short jumper and UNK’s Cedric Johnson grabbed the rebound. Two free throws by Johnson and two more by Jake Walker in the last 3.3 seconds salvaged the Lopers’ 70-65 victory Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“Our guys needed that. We’ve been stuck on five (wins) forever,” UNK coach Kevin Loton said. “We needed something positive to happen and get us moving again.”

UNK never trained after taking an 8-7 lead five minutes into the game, and they led by as many as 14 early in the second half.

But the Jets kept chipping away and the margin was single digits in the last 12 minutes.

“I think we did a good job of coming out to start the half. We got a lead and all of a sudden, they came roaring back. They hit a couple threes, banked one in even,” Lofton said.