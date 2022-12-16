Loper men come up just short against Newman

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men quite literally came up short in its 74-71 home loss to Newman University Friday night.

Jamison Gruber was at the line with a chance to tie and two seconds to go. He made the first one, but hit the second shot off the front of the rim, giving the ball back to Newman with the game all but wrapped up.

The missed shot capped a night with many twists and turns for both teams. It appeared headed into the game that both teams would be without their head coaches. UNK’s Kevin Lofton was nursing an illness, and Newman’s R.J. Allen was out grieving the loss of his father, Kansas high school coaching legend Ron Allen.

With a little over an hour to go before tip, Lofton received the OK from his doctors to coach the game, where he squared off against Newman assistant Kyle McLeroy.

“I felt like I owed to the seniors who were coming out and fighting as hard as they can to do the same for them,” Lofton said. “It was a 50/50 deal, and I felt like I had the strength to do it so I tried it,”

The Lopers fell behind by nine early, but inched their way back into a tie at halftime. The game featured 10 ties, and eight lead changes. Newman also took a nine-point lead near the midpoint of the second half.

A reason for the gap was a below average night shooting from the Lopers, particularly from their main options.

Ryder Kirsch went 3-of-14 from the field, and missed all of his six 3-point attempts.

Darrian Nebeker played the entire game, and shot 4-of-13 from the field and 2-of-7 from three.

As a team, the Lopers shot 6-of-29 from deep, well below their season average.

“That’s not going to win many games, and they were able to get control of the boards as well,” Lofton said.

Newman also won in the margins, getting 12 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds.

Despite all the setbacks, UNK found itself well within reach late.

UNK tied the game at 69 with 1:45 remaining, after buckling in with solid defense, and making the most of its free-throw chances.

Stevie Strong responded with a driving layup for Newman, giving the Jets the lead they would hold for good.

Each team then split a pair of free throws, giving Newman a chance to effectively ice it up 72-70 with 38 seconds to go if it could score.

The defense forced a rushed shot from three, which was too strong and bounced off the far side of the backboard, instigating a shot clock violation.

Then, Gruber took it to the rim, where he got fouled. The 90% free throw shooter left the one he needed on the board.

Newman made both free throws on the other end, and Sean Evans’ lengthy heave sailed far left.

The loss drops UNK to 2-8, needing a quick turnaround to salvage its season.

“We have to find a way to get stops; 71 points should be enough to win, but we gave up 74,” Lofton said. “I think that’s the crucial part of it. We played better defensively against Northwest (Missouri), I thought at times we played good tonight, but it’s going to take longer stretches of better defensive play and rebounding to turn this thing around,”