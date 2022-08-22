With larger roster, Kearney Catholic cross country ready to roll this season

KEARNEY — Coached by Don Liess, the Kearney Catholic cross country team is looking to turn heads this season. With possibly 10 boys and 11 girls out, the increased numbers give KCHS more opportunities to excel.

One girl, Maya Moxley, qualified for state last season, but the Stars are hoping to find even more success this time around.

“We can tell some of them put in time during the summertime in these first couple of practices,” Liess said. “They put in some miles and that’s nice to see.”

The boys will have two seniors in Sam Luther and Hayden Forrest, along with multiple other returners. Miles Sughroe, who was one of the team’s better runners last year, will be entering his sophomore year after showing a lot of improvement over the track and field season.

Fletcher Clausen, Austin Smith and Daniel Weis are some other athletes to look out for, after putting in a lot of work over the summer.

Sughroe had a team-best time last year, finishing in 18:37.2 at the District C-4 meet.

While the girls don’t have any seniors, they will be led by Moxley, the lone state qualifier from a year ago. Including Moxley, the team has a strong sophomore class, with Rylie O’Hare, Ava Watts, Ella Kucera and Elisa Nikkila all making strides over the past year.

Moxley averaged times between the 23 and 25 minute-mark throughout the 2021 season, but erupted at districts in a 22:07.8 personal best finish.

To start the season, athletes do their typical workouts, but also compete in various interactive activities. Adding in competitions allows the runners to not only have fun, but also acclimate to running longer distances again.

“We usually do a couple of different competitions throughout the first week,” Liess said. “We have to make it fun, but they have to understand that they’re competing because on the 19th we’re going to be running. We have to be ready to see what they can do.”

With over 20 athletes in total across both the boys and girls sides, KCHS is entering an exciting period of cross country at the school. Younger athletes make up the majority of the team, meaning there is plenty of room for growth in the years to come.

“I’m excited,” Liess said. “This is the first time we’ve really had some numbers out there, so that’s what’s nice. The competition is going to be there… I expect us to do better than what we did last year and I’m hoping to get both the boys and girls teams to qualify this season.”

While qualifying for state is one of the group’s main goals, competing is what the coaches want to see most.

“We would like to be able to compete in each meet,” Leiss said. “We don’t always need to win it, but always competing to be up there in those top spots. Some of our meets have 15 teams in it, so we’d like to be in that top half a lot of times.”

Kearney Catholic’s season will begin on Sept. 1 at the Lexington Invite.