Winona State shuts out Lopers in soccer opener

KEARNEY – Winona State scored three first-half goals to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 3-0, Friday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

This was the season-opener for both and the first time Winona State and the Lopers have squared off on the pitch. Head coach Rob Breton made his regular-season debut as head coach of UNK. He took over the reigns of the program in April.

The Warriors got on the scoreboard in the 20th minute when junior Reanne Weil tallied her second collegiate goal. Fifteen minutes later, senior Jaida Wiege found the back of the net for her sixth career goal with sophomore Abigail Williams adding another less than a minute later.

UNK newcomer Mackenzie Smith and the Loper defense blanked WSU in the second half and allowed just six shots overall. A transfer from Midland, Smith recorded three saves in her Loper debut.

The Lopers countered offensively with shots from four players: freshman Mia Lang and Taylor McGarrahan, junior Jacylan Doering and senior Lily Engeman.

UNK faces Southwest Minnesota State at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Mustangs tallied two late goals to tie East Central (Okla.) in Friday’s early game. This is the first year college soccer isn’t playing overtime during the regular season.