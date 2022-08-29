Weekend Hub Territory prep highlights

Football

- Defending state football champion Kenesaw overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Loomis 54-26 Friday night. Gunnar Hadley led Loomis, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns and passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

- Hi-Line’s Ryker Evans ran for 210 yards and five touchdowns and passed for another TD to lead the Bulls to a 64-22 win over Pleasanton.

- Zach Lewandowski ran for 149 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns to lead Ravenna to a 50-6 win over Ansley/Litchfield.

- Beau Knapp completed 7 of 12 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in Elm Creek’s 54-28 win over South Loup. Trent Watkins rushed for 75 yards on two carries with a 54-yard touchdown. Carter Erickson added 62 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Watkins and Erickson were on the receiving end of Knapp’s touchdown throws.

- A fourth-quarter touchdown lifted York to a 14-7 win over Lexington. Daven Naylor scored Lexington’s touchdown in the first quarter. Landen Johnson ran for 72 yards on 20 carries for the Minutemen.

Volleyball- The Bearcats defeated Lincoln North Star 21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-12 on Thursday then lost to Norfolk, 25-19, 25-18, before beating Columbus 28-26, 25-14, and Yankton, S.D., 25-23, 25-18.

Through the first four matches, Avery Franzen leads the Bearcats with 31 kills but Kiara Dutenhoffer is only one behind. Karsyn Worley has six aces and Emma Talbert has five. Addison Helmbrecht had a team-leading 10 blocks and Elli Mehlin had 104 set assists.

- Shelton senior setter MaKenna Willis broke through the 2,000 career set assist plateau with 24 against Hitchcock County, giving her 2,015. By the end of the day, she had 2,058. Shelton swept Overton 25-21, 25-22 in the Overton Invitational. Dru Niemack and Sidney Gegg had eight kills each while freshman Jalyn Branson had seven kills. In a 25-21, 25-17 win over Anselmo-Merna, Niemack had 10 kills and Alia Gomez had three ace serves.

- Overton finished second in its own tournament, losing 25-21, 25-22 to Shelton in the finals. JoLee and Daisy Ryan had eight kills apiece and Natalie Wood had seven. In a 25-20, 25-17 win over North Platte St. Pat’s, JoLee Ryan had 13 kills and Wood had nine. Wood led the team with seven kills in a 25-13, 25-13 win over Central Valley.

- Minden went 4-0 at its own invitational, beating Nebraska Christian 25-15, 25-21, Blue Hill 25-5, 25-10, Valentine 25-5, 25-12 and Ainsworth 25-12, 25-9. Mattie Kamery had 30 kills for the Whippets in the four matches. She also had 11 ace serves.

- Reagan Weisdorfer scored nine kills and two aces to lead Pleasanton to a 26-24, 25-18 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.

Golf- Minden’s KayLynn Jorgensen shot an 87 to win the McCook Invitational on Friday, leading the Whippets to the team victory with a 396. Holdrege’s Ella Jacobson was second with a 91 and the Dusters finished second as a team with a 422.