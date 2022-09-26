Weekend Hub Territory football highlights

— Twin Loup’s Rusty Oxford completed 5 of 6 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns and Slate Michael had 98 yards rushing and 91 yards receiving as Twin Loup defeated Ansley/Litchfield 46-12. The Spartans’ Leyton Rohde completed 9 of 16 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

— Dylan Kenton completed 7 of 9 passes for 159 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shelton to a 46-6 win over Franklin. Riley Bombeck and Quinn Cheney scored three touchdowns each.

— Zach Lewandowski ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Ravenna’s 64-12 win over McCool Junction. Caden Larsen and Chase Rager caught the touchdown passes. Larsen also ran for a touchdown.

— Minden’s Jake Ryan scored on runs of 6, 45, 16 and 12 yards in Monden’s 36-14 win over Holdrege. Ryan finished with 159 yards on 16 carries while Carter Harsin completed 8 of 12 passes for 135 yards. Holdrege’s Jackson Hinrichs ran for 205 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns, including a 78-yarder.

— Axtell’s Jacob Halvorsen ran for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 54-22 loss to Lawrence/Nelson.

— Hastings scored in overtime to beat Lexington 21-14 after Lexington led 14-0 going into the fourth quarter. Daven Naylor completed 12 of 24 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns for Lexington. Jase Carpenter caught both touchdowns, finishing with 134 yards on five catches.

— Loomis broke into the win column with a 42-28 win over Maywood-Hayes Center. Clay Meyer ran for 202 yards on 26 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Wolves.

— Elm Creek scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Burwell for a 36-14 victory. Carter Erickson rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns and Beau Knapp found the end zone twice for the Buffaloes.