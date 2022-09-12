Washburn edges Lopers in 5-set battle of unbeatens

TOPEKA, Kansas – Second-ranked Washburn controlled the third and fourth sets and scored the final two points in the fifth to rally past seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 24-26, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kansas.

Washburn (10-2 overall, 2-0 MIAA) ended the 2½-hour match with 12 more kills, eight more digs and four more blocks than the Lopers and hit 74 points higher, but UNK (10-1, 1-1) hung around until the end. After scoring the last five points to take the first set, the Lopers tried to score the final four of the match to escape with the win.

Trailing 14-12, a kill from outside hitter Emersen Cyza and then a block from Fallon Stutheit and Lauren Taubenheim knotted things at 14. The comeback was not to be, however, as WU got a kill from freshman Kealy Kiviniemi before redshirt freshman middle Austin Broadie capped a long rally with another kill.

A balanced Washburn attack was led by sophomore outside Jalyn Stevenson (15 kills, 16 digs), Broadie (10 kills, nine blocks) and Kiviniemi (10 kills, three blocks).

UNK, which controlled the second set, was paced by Cyza’s 18 kills. Stutheit recorded 12 kills and five blocks.

Friday, UNK plays host to Newman University (6-5, 1-1) while on Saturday, undefeated Central Oklahoma (12-0, 2-0) comes to the Health and Sports Center for an afternoon game.