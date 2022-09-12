 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Washburn edges Lopers in 5-set battle of unbeatens

  • Updated
  • 0
Emersen Cyza
KEARNEY HUB FILE

TOPEKA, Kansas – Second-ranked Washburn controlled the third and fourth sets and scored the final two points in the fifth to rally past seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 24-26, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kansas.

Washburn (10-2 overall, 2-0 MIAA) ended the 2½-hour match with 12 more kills, eight more digs and four more blocks than the Lopers and hit 74 points higher, but UNK (10-1, 1-1) hung around until the end. After scoring the last five points to take the first set, the Lopers tried to score the final four of the match to escape with the win.

Trailing 14-12, a kill from outside hitter Emersen Cyza and then a block from Fallon Stutheit and Lauren Taubenheim knotted things at 14. The comeback was not to be, however, as WU got a kill from freshman Kealy Kiviniemi before redshirt freshman middle Austin Broadie capped a long rally with another kill.

People are also reading…

A balanced Washburn attack was led by sophomore outside Jalyn Stevenson (15 kills, 16 digs), Broadie (10 kills, nine blocks) and Kiviniemi (10 kills, three blocks).

UNK, which controlled the second set, was paced by Cyza’s 18 kills. Stutheit recorded 12 kills and five blocks.

Friday, UNK plays host to Newman University (6-5, 1-1) while on Saturday, undefeated Central Oklahoma (12-0, 2-0) comes to the Health and Sports Center for an afternoon game.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dak Prescott out for 6 to 8 weeks after surgery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News