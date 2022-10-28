UNK women's basketball find little traction against Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – All-Americans Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano combined for 34 points to help fourth-ranked Iowa win an exhibition game over the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 108-29, Friday night in Iowa City.

This was the Lopers’ 25th exhibition game against a Division I school with Iowa having downed D2 Truman (Mo.) State, 102-32, last fall.

UNK trailed 12-6 midway through the first quarter on the strength of 3-pointers from seniors Elisa Backes and Klaire Kirsch. Iowa then revved up its offense and grabbed its first double digit lead, 19-9, soon after and never looked back.

Clark went for 18 points, eight assists, four defensive rebounds and a steal while playing 18 minutes. The 6-3 Czinano went 7 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 at the line to tally 16 points in about 14 minutes of work.

Off the bench, the Hawks got 18 points from 6-2 freshman post Hannah Stuelke with 10 others getting into the scoring column.

Iowa natives Meg Burns and Shiloh McCool scored six points apiece for the Lopers, as did Backes. Burns and Backes both went 2 for 3 from behind the arc with McCool grabbing six rebounds. Kirsch had six rebounds.

Iowa shot 69% from the field, had a 44-25 rebounding advantage and took advantage of 23 turnovers.

UNK heads to Kansas City next weekend to face the Southern Nazarene (Okla.) Crimson Storm and then West Texas A&M Lady Buffs. Both teams won more than 20 games last season.