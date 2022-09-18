 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNK women seventh in Greeno/Dirksen cross country meet

  • Updated
  • 0
Grace Bonsall

UNK's Grace Bonsall, pictured at last year's MIAA Championships, placed 11th Saturday at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln.

 BUCK MAHONEY, KEARNEY HUB

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's cross country team finished seventh and the men 17th at the 32nd annual Greeno/Dirksen Invitational Saturday in Lincoln's Mahoney Park Golf Course.

The Loper women tallied 205 points to trail only five Division I teams and MIAA foe Northwest Missouri (122). Kansas State (54) won the meet while UNK finished ahead of four Division I teams, including Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton.

The field consisted of 29 teams.

UNK redshirt sophomore Grace Bonsall placed 11th overall, running the 5-kilomenter course in 18 minutes, 1.2 seconds.

UNL's Alea Hardie was well ahead of the field in 16:57.9 with a total of 307 runners crossing the line.

Also scoring for UNK were redshirt sophomore Elizabeth Polk (32nd), senior Baylee Alstrom (42), sophomore Jordan Soto-Stopak (68th) Freshman Emma Bonsall was a close sixth (75th).

People are also reading…

In the men's race, the Lopers rested their top runners. Freshman Landon Eckhardt led UNK, placing 94th in 26:20.6). He was followed by sophomore Dean Erdkamp (108th), sophomore Eder Garcia (120th), senior Jake Weston (154th) and sophomore Daniel Pierce (168th).

Sanele Masondo of Colby (Kan.) C.C was the winner in a time of 23:31.0. Colby won the team race as well (55). Kansas was a distant second (98) with Northwest Missouri sixth (227).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News