UNK women seventh in Greeno/Dirksen cross country meet

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's cross country team finished seventh and the men 17th at the 32nd annual Greeno/Dirksen Invitational Saturday in Lincoln's Mahoney Park Golf Course.

The Loper women tallied 205 points to trail only five Division I teams and MIAA foe Northwest Missouri (122). Kansas State (54) won the meet while UNK finished ahead of four Division I teams, including Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton.

The field consisted of 29 teams.

UNK redshirt sophomore Grace Bonsall placed 11th overall, running the 5-kilomenter course in 18 minutes, 1.2 seconds.

UNL's Alea Hardie was well ahead of the field in 16:57.9 with a total of 307 runners crossing the line.

Also scoring for UNK were redshirt sophomore Elizabeth Polk (32nd), senior Baylee Alstrom (42), sophomore Jordan Soto-Stopak (68th) Freshman Emma Bonsall was a close sixth (75th).

In the men's race, the Lopers rested their top runners. Freshman Landon Eckhardt led UNK, placing 94th in 26:20.6). He was followed by sophomore Dean Erdkamp (108th), sophomore Eder Garcia (120th), senior Jake Weston (154th) and sophomore Daniel Pierce (168th).

Sanele Masondo of Colby (Kan.) C.C was the winner in a time of 23:31.0. Colby won the team race as well (55). Kansas was a distant second (98) with Northwest Missouri sixth (227).