UNK volleyball team sweeps two foes in Kentucky tournament

OWNSBORO, Kentucky — The ninth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team used a balanced offense to sweep Shorter, Georgia, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23, and Kentucky State 25-8, 25-12, 25-15, Friday afternoon in Owensboro, Kentucky.

The matches were part of the 13-team Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational.

UNK (7-0) faces the Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) Railsplitters and St. Anselm (N.H.) Hawks today (Saturday).

Six Lopers had a kill in the early match against Shorter (2-2) with five between 7-10. UNK out-hit the Hawks .239-.046 and got 22 digs and two aces from freshman Lexi Stephens.

Shorter had six players with a kill and managed to hang around a third set that featured 12 ties and eight lead changes.

UNK erased an 11-10 deficit with three straight points and didn’t trail again but the Hawks used a block and two unforced Loper errors to knot things up at 23. A timeout and two straight points ended things.

Middle Fallon Stutheit hit .529 as she had nine kills in 17 swings with no errors. Outside hitter Emersen Cyza scored a team-best 10 kills on 26 attempts. Setter Peyton Neff had 32 assists, three kills in five chances, 10 digs, an ace and solo stuff.

Kentucky State (1-7) was no match for UNK, hitting a negative .024 with 19 attack errors to 17 kills. Blocks by the Lopers accounted for six of the attack errors and middle Michaela Bartels played a part in four of those.

Hitting .326 and serving up six aces, the Lopers had six players in the kill column led by freshman outside Emilee Lane with 11 and sophomore outside Asha Regier with nine. Middle hitter Abby Rose had six kills and two blocks and outside Lauren Vandenberg supplied seven kills and a .300 pct.