UNK volleyball team defeats Missouri Western in four sets

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Middle hitter Fallon Stutheit had a career-high 18 kills to lead seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13 win over Missouri Western Friday night in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Lopers (14-1, 4-1) stave off the upset bid by the Griffons (3-9, 0-4) and now face 17th-ranked Central Missouri at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at Warrensburg.

Not only did UNK get a big night from Stutheit, but middle hitter Bailee Sterling warmed up as the match wore on, finishing with 15 kills. Outside hitter CeCe Beahm was strong early, netting 10 kills. Emersen Cyza finished with 16 kills.

Missouri Western made things more than interesting thanks to seven service aces, 89 digs and 30 kills over the first two sets.

The Lopers trailed in the first 14-12 before reeling off five straight to take control. The key stretch featured two Stuheit kills and a solo block from right-side hitter Lauren Taubenheim.

UNK didn’t trail again but the Griffs got within 24-23 before a Sterling kill.

Missouri Western jumped to a 10-4 lead in the second set, getting five kills from junior middle Danielle Moje and serving up four aces.

The Lopers got as close as 23-22 but a kill and service error tied things at one.

UNK rolled in the third set, hitting .500 with Sterling having six kills and Stutheit five.

UNK was ahead 20-14 in the fourth before things got dicey. The Griffons scored four straight and tied things at 22 on a kill from outside Hailey Crane. Back-to-back Stuheit kills got the Lopers to match point with a Cyza kill the final point.

Stuheit reached her kill total in 35 swings (.457) and has now been in double digits five times this fall. She is among the Division II leaders in attack percentage, entering the weekend at .426.

Defensively, libero Jensen Rowse had 27 digs.