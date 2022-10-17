UNK volleyball team cruises to win over Newman

KEARNEY — Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 14 kills and eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney had six ace serves to sweep Newman University 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 Saturday afternoon in Wichita.

The Lopers, in first place in the MIAA, improve to 22-2 (12-2 MIAA) and won a fifth straight match.

Cyza, after a career-best 28 kills in a five-set win Friday at No. 19 Central Oklahoma, reached her total against Newman (7-16, 2-11) in 35 swings, hitting .286.

UNK recorded 11 more kills than Newman and took advantage of 11 unforced Jet attack errors. The Lopers led the first set most of the way but Newman was within two, 23-21, after a kill by Abby Borough.

UNK closed things out with kills by Cyza and middle hitter Bailee Sterling.

The Lopers had 17 kills to take the second set and got four aces in the third set to overcome a .162 offensive effort. Sterling and reserve defensive specialist Rhianna Wilhelm had the aces with Cyza and outside hitter Asha Regier at four kills apiece.

Regier finished the match with nine kills while Sterling had eight. Sterling also had had six blocks with libero Jensen Rowse at 23 digs.

UNK hosts nationally-ranked Central Missouri Friday night and Missouri Western Saturday afternoon.