UNK volleyball sweeps Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kansas — The seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team moved to 52-7 all-time against Emporia State after a sweep of the Hornets 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 Friday night in Kansas.

UNK’s offense continued to hum along, as the Lopers (10-0) hit a .409 efficiency with 44 kills. Hitting over .400 for the third time this fall, the Lopers got kills from six players, led by outsides Emersen Cyza and Asha Regier. Both had 10 kills with Regier hitting .435.

Middle hitter Bailee Sterling had nine kills, three blocks and hit .667 and Fallon Stutheit scored four kills in nine swings.

Right-side hitter Lauren Taubenheim recorded nine kills, 10 digs. Libero Jensen Rowse had a match-high 15 digs.

Setter Peyton Neff had 36 assists, nine digs, two kills, a block and UNK’s lone ace.

Things get tougher today (Saturday) when the Lopers are at No. 2 Washburn at 2 p.m. The Ichabods are (9-0).