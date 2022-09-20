UNK volleyball shows depth in win over York

KEARNEY — The now seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team used its depth to sweep York University 25-15, 25-7, 25-12 Monday night at the UNK Health & Sports Center.

This was just the second all-time meeting between the Lopers (13-1) and NAIA Panthers (2-10).

Coming off a tough MIAA weekend, head coach Rick Squiers rested the majority of the regular rotation. Starting libero Jensen Rowse moved to defensive specialist with true freshman Lexi Stephens moving into the libero role.

Offensively, freshman outside hitter Emilee Lane appeared in all three sets and was one of six Lopers with more than three kills.

UNK out-hit York .311 to negative .042 while serving nine aces, having no receive errors and recording 16 more digs. The Panthers registered three more blocks and battled for most of the first set.

UNK sophomore outside Lauren Vandenberg had a match-high nine kills with Lane and sophomore outside Asha Reiger at eight apiece.

Veteran middle Michaela Bartels had six kills in nine swings. Also in the middle, freshman Abby Rose had five kills and three blocks.

Stephens dug up 13 balls and had four assists with senior defensive specialist Elise Volk serving for three aces and nine straight points in the third set.

Freshman setter Ella Kiebel had 16 assists, two ace serves and a couple of long serving runs.

York got 10 digs from libero Alexandria Garcia and four blocks and three kills from middle Kenna Tarnowski.

The Lopers head to Missouri Western (3-8) on Friday night and No. 17 Central Missouri (7-4) on Saturday afternoon.