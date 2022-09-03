UNK volleyball finishes off 4-0 weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational

OWENSBORO, Kentucky — The ninth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team strode past Lincoln Memorial 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 and fought off St. Anselm 25-8, 25-23, 25-23 Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky, to finish 4-0 in the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational.

UNK (9-0) had a superlative effort in the morning against the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters (1-6), hitting .487, the sixth-highest attack percentage in school history. The Lopers had 47 kills in 78 attempts with just nine errors.

Middle blocker Fallon Stutheit had nine kills and hit .750. Outside hitter Emersen Cyza was close behind with eight kills and a .700 efficiency. Middle Bailee Sterling had eight kills and hit .462. Right-side hitter Lauren Taubenheim had a match-high 12 kills.

Things were tougher against St. Anselm College of New Hampshire (7-2). The Lopers had 12 kills and out-hit the Hawks .478 to minus-.214 to dominate the first set but had to make late plays to win the second and third.

In the second, UNK erased a 22-21 deficit with a Stutheit kill and an ace by Sterling. While SAC tied things up at 23, the Lopers finished off the set with an unforced attack error and another Stutheit kill.

An ace from freshman Lexie Stephens in the third set made it 23-21, but an St. Anselm kill tightened things up. The end came with a Sterling kill and an unforced attack error by the Hawks.

Having seven aces and hitting .265, UNK got 11 kills from Stutheit and 10 from Sterling. Stephens and Sterling had two aces with libero Jensen Rowse digging up 17 balls.

UNK begins MIAA play next weekend with road matches at Emporia State (1-6) and No. 2 Washburn (8-0).