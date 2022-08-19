UNK volleyball faces challenge against former rival UNO

KEARNEY — Recently, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team has opened the season with a confidence-building exhibition upset of an NCAA Division I team.

Wyoming felt the sting of the Lopers two years ago. Air Force got bit last year.

Saturday, the Lopers travel to Omaha to take on UNO in a 3 p.m. match that may not go so well.

The Mavericks are coming off a 20-win season and a Summit League championship. And, unlike other Division I opponents the Lopers have faced, UNO knows what UNK is.

“They are fully aware of the history of our program and the history between the two schools,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said.

UNO coach Mark Buttermore, who coached Hastings College when many of those hard-fought, rivalry matches between UNO and UNK took place, will undoubtedly have the Mavericks focused for the match. He understands the perception should a Division I team lose to an in-state Division II foe.

Buttermore has revived the program, getting it on the brink of an NCAA Tournament bid last season.

The Mavericks were more impressive in the spring, Squiers said. UNO is a team that has Division I skills but maybe not Division I height, whereas Wyoming and Air Force may have had the height but not the skills.

“My concern is I think UNO is going to be really skilled and still a little bit bigger (than UNK). That will be the challenge,” Squiers said.

The other challenge is that UNK has a number of question marks after the graduation of its setter, libero, top defensive specialist and middle blocker.

Through the first two weeks of practice, Squiers said he’s seen good development in the setter position.

“It was a concern coming in. You’re replacing a setter and have had a long period of old setters, so you’re always worried about that. I think all of the setters have really started to find a rhythm, and we’re seeing a lot of hittable balls on both side of the net,” Squiers said.

The other positive he’s seen is the outside hitter position.

“We like our depth on the pins. For a long time, decades, we’ve had a hard time having outside hitters who could terminate, and we like that there’s options there,” he said.

Emersen Cyza, last year’s leader in kills, and Cece Beahm return on the left side with Lauren Taubenheim on the right.

Taubenheim is also one of the better back-row players, and if there’s a lingering concern, it’s the back-row defense.

“We’re going to have some you players playing back row positions so ball control and defense are still developing. ... But if we can handle the ball and be in system and play good defense, we think we have some weapons, and I think our setters have done well enough that we can give them the ball.”

Saturday’s match with the Mavericks can be heard on KRVN FM.