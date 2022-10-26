UNK volleyball defeats Fort Hays in four sets

HAYS, Kan. — The eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team recorded 11 blocks and rallied at the end of the third and fourth sets to get past rival Fort Hays State 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19 Tuesday night in Hays, Kansas.

With the win, the Lopers (24-3, 14-3) take the season series from the Tigers (10-15, 5-12) and now prepare for a first-place battle Saturday afternoon at No. 12 Northwest Missouri (19-5, 13-3).

An improved Fort Hays State squad has been a lot to handle all season as they fell in five sets at No. 18 Central Oklahoma and lost to Central Missouri and Washburn in four sets. Tuesday night, the Tigers used 22 block assists and kills from eight players to attempt their 10th all-time win against UNK in 106 meetings.

Fort Hays broke a 10-10 tie in the second set with a 7-3 run and never looked back. The Tigers led the third set 20-17 before the Lopers made an 8-1 closing run aided by four unforced Tiger attack errors, an ace from setter Peyton Neff and blocks from Fallon Stutheit and Emersen Cyza. UNK had six stuffs in the set as well as four kills from both Cyza and middle Bailee Sterling.

In the fourth set, UNK scored 12 of the final 15 points.

UNK out-hit Fort Hays by exactly 100 points and scored nine more kills. The Tigers had eight more digs, one more ace to go with their 11 blocks.

For the Lopers, Sterling had 16 kills and Emilee Lane, a freshman from Hays, had 13 kills. In Lane’s first collegiate match at home, she hit .357 and season-bests in both kills and blocks (six).