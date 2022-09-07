UNK to add six to Athletic Hall of Fame

KEARNEY — Five former student-athletes and a former head coach will be inducted into the University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Hall of Fame during Homecoming ceremonies Oct. 28-29.

The new Hall of Fame members are football/track and field athlete Bill Backes ('67), track and field athlete Shauna (Birchard) Graham ('06), men's basketball player Duty Jura ('08), football player Troy Stonacek ('86), diver Dusty (Walston) Hatt ('02) and head football coach Darrell Morris.

The Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 28, in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union. Tickets are $35 per person and $15 for youths 12 and under ($40 price for adults and $15 for youths begins Oct. 17). Reservations can be made on the UNK Alumni Association website.

The class will be recognized at halftime of the football game vs. Northwest Missouri State.

- Backes was a standout on the Kearney State track and field and football teams. A four-year letterwinner in both sports, he twice led the Lopers in rushing while being the second-best receiver. On the track, Backes was an All-American in the 400 hurdles.

The Columbus native helped football win three straight Nebraska College Conference titles and was part of the 1963 squad that made the NAIA Playoffs and was ranked in the top five nationally. During that era, the playoff field consisted of just four teams with KSC making its' inaugural appearance in 1963.

A punt and kick returner, Backes ranks fourth in school history in yards per carry (6.5) and is tied for eighth in career rushing touchdowns (22). For his efforts, he was a one-time All-District and two-time All-Conference selection.

In the spring of 1963, he earned All-American honors by finishing fifth in the 400 hurdles (54.70) at the NAIA Championships in Sioux Falls. He was also a key member of relay teams that helped the Lopers dominate the NCC Championships on an annual basis.

Backes is retired and lives in Columbus with his wife, Ginny. He previously was the activity director at Southeast Community College in Milford.

- (Birchard) Graham is among the top shot putters in UNK history, earning five All-American honors including three national runner-up finishes.

One of four Loper women to earn five or more Division II All-American honors in a career, the Central City native won two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) championships and was part of UNK squads that finished runner-up at the RMAC indoor and outdoor championships several times and won the 2003 outdoor title.

She placed second at the 2004 and 2005 NCAA outdoor championships and the 2005 national indoor meet. Graham also was sixth at the 2004 indoor championships and third at 2006 outdoor championships.

Graham lives in Central City with her husband, Zeb, and their five daughters; Bailey, Ellie, Skylar, Tatum and Quinn. She is an assistant volleyball coach at Central City High School, a certified strengths coach and the owner of You Are Worth It. The Boutique opened its physical store in March 2022.

- Jura is one of 11 All-Americans in UNK men's basketball history, earning accolades as a junior and a senior. One of three Lopers to be a two-time All-American, he had career average of 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the field.

Jura played on teams that won 98 games, reached the NCAA Tournament four times and won the 2006 RMAC Tournament. The 2004 Lopers advanced to the Sweet 16, the third UNK squad to do so.

Also a two-time Academic All-American, Jura ranks second in UNK history in scoring (2,158), rebounds (1,071), steals (245), field-goal percentage and free throws made (526). The 2004 RMAC Freshman and the 2007 RMAC Player of the Year, Jura averaged a double double (20.8 points, 10.1 rebounds) as a senior.

He went on to have a lengthy professional career.

He lives in Axtell with his wife, Michelle, and their children Eva, Jude and Eli. He is an agent and shareholder in GTA Insurance Group.

- Stonacek is one of the top defensive linemen in school history, and one of only eight Lopers at the position to earn first- or second-team NAIA All-American honors. The Pierce native also was a two-time All-District 11 and two-time All-Central States Intercollegiate Conference selection.

The three-year letterman, he was part of Loper squads that won 25 games and two CSIC titles. The 1984 unit was outright champions, the sixth and final CSIC crown for the Lopers. Stonacek played on defensive units that had a scoring average below 19.0 each season and held opponents under 300 yards per game. Between 1982-85, KSC held nearly a third of its opponents under 10 points.

After college, Stonacek spent time with the NFL's St. Louis Cardinals. He currently is a Senior Oncology Account Manager at Seagen Genetics. He lives in Lincoln with his wife, Shari, and they have seven children; Justin, Joslin, Jasmin, Jaidin, Jedmin, Jaclin and Joycin.

- (Walston) Hatt is one of the most decorated swimmers in school history. She graduated with school records (six and 11 dives) on both the 1- and 3-meter boards and is one of only three swimmers or divers to earn Division II All-American status.

Battling injuries throughout her career, Hatt qualified for the NCAA Championships on both boards between 2000-02. She missed the 2001 national meet due to injury but came back to earn All-American status at 3 meters in 2002.

Hatt currently lives in Lincoln where she is the Director of Pilates for Genesis Health Clubs. She and her husband, Ryan, have two children in David and Devri.

- Morris was the head coach for the Loper football team between 2000-14 after being an assistant for 13 seasons. The Tampa native was part of the transition from Kearney State to UNK, the NAIA to NCAA Division II, independent status to RMAC member and the RMAC to the MIAA.

He is one of three Loper head football coaches to reach 100 career wins, posting a record of 101-63 (61.5 win pct.).

Morris led UNK to four outright or shared RMAC titles (2002, 2005, 2009 and 2010), four playoff appearances (2002, 2005, 2009 and 2011) and two double-digit winning seasons (2009 and 2011). The 2002 playoff trip was the Lopers first postseason game in 25 years, the 2009 win over Saginaw Valley (Mich.) State marked UNK's first-ever D2 playoff victory. His 2009 team won a school-record 11 games.

Morris coached several players who went on to play professionally. He also coached 18 All-Americans and seven Harlon Hill Trophy candidates. That group featured national record-setters Justin Coleman (QB) and Richie Ross (WR). Working directly with the offensive line, Morris also coached the 2002 D2 Rimington Award (top center) winner, Jack Hiett.

Morris lives in Kearney with his wife, Darla, and will be inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame this weekend.