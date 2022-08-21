UNK tied for second in MIAA volleyball poll

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is tied for second in the MIAA preseason coaches' poll.

Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own team.

Northwest Missouri, UNK and Washburn each received three first-place votes with UNK, Washburn and Central Missouri acquiring 85 points.

With the most experience returning, Northwest Missouri occupies the top spot and the title of favorite.

All four squads are in the AVCA preseason Top 25.

UNK has won or shared the MIAA title in five of the last six seasons. Last fall, the Lopers went 26-7 and finished fourth in the MIAA (15-5) with UCM taking home the title (18-2) and both Northwest and Washburn one match behind.

MIAA Poll with first-place votes in parenthesis: 1, Northwest Missouri St. (3) 90. T2, Nebraska-Kearney (3) 85. T2, Central Missouri (2) 85. T2, Washburn (3) 85. 5, Central Oklahoma 60. 6, Pittsburg State 56. 7, Fort Hays State 44. 8, Missouri Western State 43. 9, Emporia State 21. 10, Missouri Southern State 20. 11, Newman 16.