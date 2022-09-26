UNK tennis wins 18 matches in ITA regional

EDMOND, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team finished the fall winning 18 times at the annual ITA Central Regional in Edmond, Okla.

In doubles, UNK sophomores Alexis Bernthal and Clare Plachy finished second in the “B” draw with sophomores Narindra Ranaivo and Masha Hatouka runners-up in the “A” consolation bracket.

Bernthal and Plachy went 3-1, winning their third-round match 9-8 (7-5) over the second-seeded tandem from Harding. They fell 8-5 in the championship to a pair from Northeastern State.

Ranavio and Hatouka took their second match by a 7-6 (9-7) score before falling 6-3 in the finals.

Also in doubles, sophomore Jazmin Zamorano and Melisa Becerra were down 4-1 in their “A” first-round singles match but came back to win 8-4.

Zamorano led the way in singles as she reached the “A” quarterfinals. Winning her first three matches in straight sets, Zamorano fell to Missouri Western’s Izzy MacGibbon 6-2, 6-1.