UNK mourns longtime athletic equipment manager Dick Collins

KEARNEY — Dick Collins’ equipment room was a home to much more than the uniforms, shoes, helmets and pads that University of Nebraska at Kearney athletes wore for nearly 48 years.
It was a lounge, a sanctuary, the “office water cooler” for the athletes who passed through the college.
Overseeing it all, Collins offered support, advice, criticism and encouragement.
Collins, 73, died Tuesday at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
“Dick’s passing is a devastating blow to UNK and the Kearney community,” UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Over the course of 50 years, he’s been here for more than 10,000 student-athletes, dozens of coaches, athletic directors and chancellors, and countless Loper fans. We shared his tears when he retired in 2013, and we didn’t think we would be saying goodbye to him so soon.
“His ability to listen, talk to and remember every individual he encountered was a gift, and served his vocation well. He loved everything about sports and shared his passion with so many others. UNK won’t be the same.”
An Ord native and member of the UNK Athletic Hall of Fame, Collins was the Lopers’ head equipment manager for 38 years from 1976 to 2013. He began his career as a student assistant in 1967, before heading to the U.S. Navy.
Returning to UNK in 1975 and graduating a year later with a recreation degree, he was responsible for outfitting all Loper teams, which numbered 10 when he began at then-Kearney State. With the advent of women’s sports, the number grew quickly to 17.
In 1990, Collins helped design the current equipment room, which is housed on the ground floor of the Health and Sports Center. In 2017, the equipment room was named “Dick Collins Equipment Room” in his honor.
He was a member of the Athletic Equipment Manager’s Association (AEMA) since its inception in 1976.