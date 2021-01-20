UNK mourns longtime athletic equipment manager Dick Collins

KEARNEY — Dick Collins’ equipment room was a home to much more than the uniforms, shoes, helmets and pads that University of Nebraska at Kearney athletes wore for nearly 48 years.

It was a lounge, a sanctuary, the “office water cooler” for the athletes who passed through the college.

Overseeing it all, Collins offered support, advice, criticism and encouragement.

Collins, 73, died Tuesday at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.

“Dick’s passing is a devastating blow to UNK and the Kearney community,” UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Over the course of 50 years, he’s been here for more than 10,000 student-athletes, dozens of coaches, athletic directors and chancellors, and countless Loper fans. We shared his tears when he retired in 2013, and we didn’t think we would be saying goodbye to him so soon.

“His ability to listen, talk to and remember every individual he encountered was a gift, and served his vocation well. He loved everything about sports and shared his passion with so many others. UNK won’t be the same.”