UNK men's basketball hoping to climb

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team faces a number of challenges this year.

The Lopers, coming off an 11-17 season and have been picked to finish 12th in the 14-team MIAA in voting by the coaches and the media. And, in the voting, a sizeable gap separated 11th and 12th in the voting.

In a way, that only means that the Lopers have something to prove as they begin official practices this week, preparing for the season opener Nov. 11 against Bemidji State in Duluth, Minnesota.

“We are kind of young this year. We only have two seniors, one junior and the rest are sophomores and freshmen,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said at last week’s MIAA Media Day in Kansas City, Missouri.

Three starters return from last year’s team: fifth-year senior forward Darrian Nebeker, sophomore forward Sean Murphy and sophomore guard Sean Evans.

Nebeker averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game last season. Evans averaged nine points per game and Murphy was close to five points per game.

The Lopers did lose last year’s leading scorer, David Simental, and leading rebounder, Austin Luger, who were seniors. Simental, opting to take advantage of his COVID year, transferred to Regis University.

Lofton said it will be difficult to replace Simental, who was an explosive scorer who could score in many ways.

“I don’t think you replace him with one guy …, you have to do it by committee,” he said.

Most of that committee will come from the recruiting class that includes three transfers and five freshmen.

“When you get a bunch of new guys it’s kind of exciting for everybody because the new guys don’t know what they don’t know,” Lofton said.

On the other hand, “It’s always a little nerve wracking. You think you know what they’re capable of but some of it is you have to go out and play at a high level consistently and they’re going to be put in situations they haven’t been in yet and you really don’t know until you put them out there how it’s going to go,” he said.

Two veterans he’s counting on are 6-5 forward Winston Cook and 6-4 senor guard Matt Brien, who had some clutch performances last season.

Also expected to step into a key role is 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Ryder Kirsch, a transfer from Black Hills State, an Elite Eight team last year.

“The ceiling is up there,” Lofton said. “They have a good work ethic and they have a great attitudes. If they continue to buy in and get better, the sky’s the limit for them.”