UNK javelin throwers make history, qualify for NCAA Div. II national meet

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney has never been a “javelin” school.

Shot put, discus, weight throw, yes, the Lopers have legacies, traditions and a heritage.

Coach Brady Bonsall admits that there were times, when the Lopers competed against a host of Colorado schools in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, athletes with baseball and softball experience were welcome to fill that spot in the lineup, and some came through.

That doesn’t happen in the MIAA.

With five member schools in Kansas where high school students regularly compete in the javelin, there’s no room for baseball and softball players to make a mark.

So the Lopers have gotten serious and now have bona-fide javelin throwers. Two of them have qualified for this week’s NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Mich.

Sophomores Jaida McEwen, who has set the school record for women, and Evan Prohaska have the 13th- and 14th-best marks in Division II and will throw Saturday at the national meet.

“I’m pretty excited. A lot of the girls I’ve already had good sports connections to because our conference is amazing,” McEwen said. “So we’re sending a lot of girls up there, which makes the competition extra fun because there’s some familiar faces. And then, just being able to compete in a different atmosphere than Kansas and Nebraska is pretty exciting as well.”

McEwen, from Norton, Kan., started throwing the javelin in the eighth grade — the first year it was offered to junior high students. She liked the unique aspect of the event, a feeling that has blossomed since coming to UNK.

“A lot of people are excited to see it, especially here in Nebraska. Their high school doesn’t have it and coming from Kansas, Nebraskans think it is the absolute most cool thing in the world,” she said..

In high school, McEwen qualified for the state track meet, placing fifth as a sophomore and fourth as a junior before her senior season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

“I was pretty good for just a small-town western Kansas girl. And then I had the luxury of getting to go to state and I was able to show that I was just as good to compete with the bigger town girls as well,” she said.

McEwen followed her brother to Kearney, he was on the track team for a while. She contacted Loper throws coach Dane Tobey, essentially saying, “Hey, look at me,” so he started to recruit her.

It’s paid off. She broke the UNK record at the MIAA met last year and extended it to 150 feet, 7 inches at this year’s MIAA meet. She is the first national qualifier in the javelin since Korina Hunter in 2001.

“I enjoy meets that have a very competitive field, and I think competing with other girls that are some of the best really pushes me to do my best,” she said.

Prohaska, from Topeka, is UNK first-ever qualifier in the men’s javelin. He has thrown 211-9, just three inches short of Darren Grauerholz’s school record set in 1992. He threw 193 feet as a freshman and came into this year hoping to throw 200 feet. He hit that sooner than he thought, and now has the school record on his hit list.

Prohaska started throwing in the seventh grade, competing in every throwing event that was offered. Javelin was his worst, but he had a junior high coach who knew how to do it. So he got better, year after year.

“I wasn’t anything that great, I’d say, but as always placed in every single meet,” Prohaska said.

He qualified for state twice and placed once. That was good enough to get a lot of emails from interested coaches.

“I knew at that time that I wanted to go at least D2, to a middle-sized college that was not too big, not too small. And Dane reached out to me,” Prohaska said. “I never heard of UNK before I came here, but when I looked it up and I read more about it, I really liked it and I went on two tours. Here for I came here and just really liked the campus.

I wanted to go somewhere different.”

He made an immediate impact. UNK had to go to the javelin store. Design, composition and flex affect the flight of the javelin.

“The one they had here was like a 50-meter, which is designed to go about 160 feet. So they had to get a 70-meter which is made for over 200 feet,” he said.