UNK hosts panel celebrating 50 years of Title IX

Fifty years ago, Title IX was put into law to prevent discriminatory practices on the basis of sex in education programs and activities. In the 50 years since, the law expanded its scope to include women’s sports, and progress soon followed.

That progress was on full display in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Copeland Hall Wednesday, where five women representing the full range of Title IX. Former UNK professor Dr. Marta Moorman, UNK pole vaulter Gabrielle Oborny, NCAA men’s basketball managing director JoAn Scott and Amherst girls wrestler Reagan Gallaway made up the roundtable discussion in person, and broadcaster Bernda VanLengen appeared via Zoom.

UNK volleyball coach Rick Squiers moderated the discussion, and asked the questions.

The discussion encompassed the history of Title IX, with Scott remembering her father being on the school board when Title IX passed, recalling her mother stating that this gave her an opportunity that she ever had.

Gallaway first heard of Title IX as a freshman in high school, and did her own research on the subject, which inspired her to keep the growth growing by pioneering a girls wrestling team at Amherst.

“I’ve had opportunities that my fellow coaches and teammates haven’t had, since college has not been looked on for women’s wrestling,” Gallaway said. “I think its important that since I have these opportunities to get the word out for girls younger than me,”

Although Title IX has pushed women’s sports ahead, there is improvement to be made in the image and representation of women’s sports.

Gallaway recalled a time during her freshman season, where she had to wrestle on the boys team before the girls team existed. Before wrestling a boy, she heard the kid say to his teammates about how easy it would be to wrestle a girl.

While she quieted him after winning in 40 seconds, she was in the same position four years later at a summer tournament that had no girls division, where she still received backlash for participating.

Gallaway gets through it with a manta of “don’t tell me what I can’t do” which Scott used as well in her career as a woman in men’s basketball. She had worked with marketing the famous 1992 men’s Olympic basketball “Dream Team”, but was told to take a woman’s basketball job that came open simply because she was a woman.

The journey wasn’t easy for Scott, who noted that if she had to do it again she wouldn’t, but her experiences have allowed her to be a mentor and help the world of Title IX progress.

“You just wanna tell them they’re not crazy when they’re told what they get told because I’ve been through it,” Scott said.

Since Title IX allowed her the opportunity to play sports, Scott was able to take the life lessons she learned from the playing field, and apply them to life and the business world.

This was also true for VanLengen, who had to pave her own path in the broadcasting business.

Women’s sports were only beginning to be televised, and after hearing what was being broadcast on Nebraska Public Television, she thought she could do better. So without any prior broadcast training or experience, she made the pitch and started working there, kickstarting over 20 years in the industry.

Throughout her years in the business he’s seen women’s sports grow when given the resources needed. While its come a long way, there’s still representation needed in the future, with more woman coaches and referees, particularly in men’s sports.

While reflecting on the past, present and future, the experience was enlightening for those in attendance.

“I learned how much more we’re taking it seriously now and talking about it a lot more,” Oborny said. “I learned how hard we had to fight in the past, and I think it’s grow more for women in the future.”