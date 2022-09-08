UNK golfers set records at Central Region Preview

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a 36-hole 582, and super senior Faviola Gonzalez broke her own 36-hole mark with a 141 and won a playoff to earn medalist honors Wednesday at the Central Region Preview in Blue Springs, Missouri.

The 16-team event was played at the par 72 Adams Pointe Golf Course. The early season tournament featured some of the top teams in the Central Region and a strong showing helps build a resume for NCAA consideration in the spring.

UNK was the first-round leader, tying the 18-hole team record of 290 and finished second as Henderson (Arkansas) State posted a 281 Wednesday to finish with a 573. Augustana (589), Northeastern State (590) and Arkansas-Monticello (599) were under 600 as well.

The previous 36-hole Loper standard of 589 was a 589 at the Grace Shin Memorial in Edmond, Oklahoma, in the fall of 2021.

Gonzalez, from Puerto Rico, fired a 68 Wednesday, one off her own 18-hole record, to shoot up six spots on the leaderboard and tie Chiara Sturaro of Arkansas-Monticello with a 3-under 141.

Gonzalez had four birdies on the back nine and two on the front and then won a one-hole playoff with Sturaro, posting a par while Sturaro carded a bogey.

Other Lopers in the top 15 were sophomore Brooke King (T-8th/145) and junior Allison Comer (T-14th/148).

Rounding out the UNK entry, sophomore Juliana Botero Molina shot a 151 and senior Paige Lucero a 155.

Playing as an individual, junior Sophia Coleman shot a 159.

UNK heads to Hays, Kansas., for the MIAA Fall Preview on Sept. 26-27.