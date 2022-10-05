UNK golfers rewrite record book in Florida tournament

DESTIN, Fla. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a school-record 54-hole score of 919 to place sixth at the Golfweek Division II Invitational Tuesday in Destin, Fla.

The 10-team, three-day event was held at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort at the par 71 Raven Golf Club.

The top-notch field included four Florida schools, Montevallo (Ala.), Texas A&M-Kingsville, Central Region members Harding (Ark.) and Rogers State and William Jewell (Mo.).

UNK improved each day, carding a 313, a 308 and a 298. The 919 erases a pair of 933s (2019 MIAA Championships and 2019 Hardscrabble Invitational) from the record books, with the 298 on Tuesday one of only eight sub-300 rounds in school history.

Three Florida schools led the way: Nova Southeastern (871), Flagler (872) and West Florida (892).

UNK came in ahead of Harding, Kingsville, William Jewell and the Palm Beach Atlantic (Fla.) Sailfish.

Loper super senior Faviola Gonzalez finished 13th with an 11-over par 224, also a school record for 54 holes, topping the 227 Maaika Mestl managed at the 2019 Hardscrabble.

Emma Larsen of Nova Southeastern was the medalist (1-under par 212) with two others three strokes back.

UNK’s next three scorers were separated by just three strokes as sophomore Juliana Botero Molina shot a 231, junior Allison Comer shot a 233 and senior Paige Lucero posted a 234. Sophomore Brooke King, UNK’s fifth golfer, shot a 237.

The Lopers head to Larchwood, Iowa., this weekend for the Augustana Fall Regional Preview.