UNK football team comfortable with rising expectations

KEARNEY — In general, coaches don’t like being at or near the top of preseason polls. High rankings carry the burdens of pressure and expectations.

University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn accepted the Lopers’ No. 2 ranking in the MIAA preseason polls with a certain degree of satisfaction.

“I think you want it that way as opposed to the other way,” he said. “As you develop as a program, if you’re not moving up you better be asking yourself some questions.”

Lynn has had the Lopers moving up since he arrived six years ago, and there’s no doubt plenty of excitement swirls around this year’s team as it prepares for the opening of fall camp on Monday.

“I’m ready to go. I think the kids are ready to go. The weight room’s great but it’s always good to get out on the field and get moving around,” Lynn said.

The Lopers return 40 lettermen from last year’s 10-3 team that reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs, led by senior quarterback TJ Davis, the runner-up in last year’s Harlon Hill Trophy voting for the best player in Division II.

Davis, out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, rushed for 1,151 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and passed for 2,320 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“The big thing with him is keeping him healthy,” Lynn said. “We’ve done some things in the offseason, some stuff to try to avoid hits if he can, and that’s easier said than done a lot of times.

“One thing TJ’s really done well is develop as a passer. We need to let him throw the ball a little bit more even though it’s not really what we’re prone to do with him, and the play-action game is really going to be huge for us this year.”

While Davis has developed as a passer, he’ll go into this year without his two favorite targets from last year — Michael Koch and Dayton Sealey and deep threat Kylan Herrera.

Lynn admits that the wide receiver positions are somewhat of a concern. Redshirt senior Cody Nelson of Albion (17 catches, 385 yards), sophomore JerQuon Conners of St. Louis (11/233) and fifth-year senior Xavier Delk of Aurora, Colorado, (9/85) top the list of returning wideouts.

“All of those guys have played college football. Now when you look at production last year, it’s not there. However, those kids have been in our program and they’ve done a good job in the spring and we got good production in the spring out of them,” Lynn said.

Only two other returning wideouts caught a pass last year and with the lack of depth, Lynn focused on getting a couple transfers to shore up the position. In addition, running back Joe Stiffend, a redshirt senior from Plainfield, Illinois, has made the switch to wide receiver.

“That’s been a good addition. He will help us out. He brings speed and athleticism,” Lynn said. “Joe has always been a kid we’ve needed to get on the field and we haven’t been able to. Moving him out there will get him on the field and give him an opportunity to play. Last year we tried to get him on the field and there’s only so many reps. He’s a good football player.”

Sealey rolled up more than 500 receiving yards from his running back position. COVID senor Montrez Jackson of Trenton, Florida, another running back, was the third-leading receiver on the team, netting 556 yards rushing and 221 yards receiving.

Jackson, who has fought through a number of injuries, returns for his additional COVID season.

“Montrez is ready to go. That’s been the hold up on him the last couple years, but he’s as healthy as he ever has been,” Lynn said.

The Lopers are also counting on a big season from running back Miko Maessner out of Kearney High.

“I feel really good about where Miko is at,” Lynn said. “Coming out of high school, there really were some knocks on Miko and since he’s got here, I haven’t seen them. He works hard. He’s a good kid. He’s smart. He’s physical. He’s pretty good with the ball in his hands.

“His overall development has come by just getting reps. He played for us last year really as a true freshman. In spring he got a lot of touches and he’s continued to really elevate.”

Damien Cearns, a sophomore from Denver, who ran for nearly 400 yards last season, adds to the depth at running back as does Garrett Meyer, a sixth-year senior from Omaha.

“We need a good stable of running backs, which I think we have. I feel real good that we have a lot of depth there,” Lynn said.

The Lopers also have plenty of depth on the offensive line, a rarity for the program.

“We have a ton of bodies in there and in the first three years here, I think we played the year with five or six offensive linemen. That’s not the case this year. We going to have an offensive line by committee. We’ll run a lot of guys at them,” Lynn said.

Graduation took away the right side of the line — tackle Corey Hoelck, guard Matt Krzysztalowicz and center Jacob Browne. But on the left side, guard Hunter Hays from McCook and Kooper Reece from Valentine. are redshirt seniors who earned all-conference honors last season.

The candidates to fill those other spots come with an abundance of experience, at least in practice. Tackle Cole Young is a fifth-year senior from Papillion. Guard Justin Anetone is a third-year player out of Colorado Springs. Center Jon Merten is a redshirt sophomore from Albion. and guard Nate Bartling is a COVID senior from Elm Creek.

“Once again, a lot of older kids in that lineup and it’s their opportunity to go play football,” Lynn said.

The same picture unfolds at tight end where Kyler Van Housen and Zach Blaschko have graduated but their backup for the last three years, Thomas Tews of Omaha is ready to step in and Zach Circle, a reshirt freshman from Papillion had a good spring.

“Thomas is a sixth-year kids who’s played a lot of football. He had a break-out game against Emporia State last year. I feel pretty good about that position,” Lynn said.

Overall, Lynn said the offensive side of the ball should maintain the excellence the Lopers have shown the past few years.

MONDAY: Defense may be the real reason for optimism in the Loper camp.