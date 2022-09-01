 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK cross country teams ranked

UNK men 20th, women 32nd in national cross country poll

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country men’s cross country team is ranked 20th and the women are ranked 32nd in the U.S. Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association preseason Division II Top 30 polls.

In the Central Region preseason polls, the Loper men are fourth and the women fifth.

On the men’s side, a veteran UNK squad tallied 78 points to be one of four Central Region teams in the nation’s Top 30. The others are Augustana (4th), Missouri Southern (9th) and Pittsburg State (13th). The Lopers placed 25th at last year’s NCAA Championships and were ranked nationally throughout the fall.

The Central Region women are represented by Augustana (3rd), Mary, N.D. (13th), Minnesota-Duluth (15th), Minnesota State (25th) and Winona State (26th).

The regular season begins Friday with the Augustana Twilight meet in Sioux Falls.

Breaking News