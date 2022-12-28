UNK coaching change tops Hub Territory's top sports stories of 2022

KEARNEY — It came as a surprise.

After six seasons as the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s head football coach, Josh Lynn announced he was leaving to become the head coach at West Texas A&M.

“It’s hard. It’s a hard decision. Kearney is a great place,” he said. “I would love to say thank you to the town of Kearney, UNK, all the administrators that have helped us and really everybody in the community that helped us. The list is really long.”

It is a move that returns Lynn to his roots. He was a standout tight end at Eastern New Mexico University and spent the majority of his coaching career in that area.

West Texas A&M is just across the border and the school in Canyon, Texas, has one of the premiere college football facilities in the country as the $38-million Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium opened in September 2019. The state of the art facility, which seats 14,000, includes seven ground-level suites as well as other amenities.

“It gets me a little closer to my family, and they’ve got incredible resources. … It’s a good situation,” Lynn said. “Overall, it’s a good fit for my family.”

UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer promised he would find a replacement quickly, and within days he announced that former Nebraska Cornhuskers player and running backs coach Ryan Held, most recently the interim head coach at North Alabama, would take over the program.

“Ryan has created a strong reputation for leading, recruiting and developing players,” Bauer said in a news release. “His focus goes beyond the game, aimed at elevating players to become the best version of themselves on and off the field.”

Held has made several coaching stops in his career and has been a head coach at the NCAA Division II and junior college levels.

“I’ve been at the lower levels, I’ve been at the highest level in college and I’m at the point now where I have a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old and I’m ready to settle down,” Held said. “I’m ready to settle down in a place that’s committed to winning; a great community with a great commitment to allowing kids to become their best version on and off the field, and a place that expects to win and wants to win.”

Held inherits a program that is on ‘the rise,’ a motto Lynn brought when he arrived in 2017. Lynn took over a program that had won one game the previous two seasons.

Combined with the slogan “Count on Me,” which reflected a high degree of accountability on and off the field, Lynn turned the program around with the Lopers enjoying a 10-win season in 2021 and the program’s fifth appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Lynn compiled a 35-25 record with half the wins coming in the last two years. In the last three complete seasons, the Lopers have ranked in the top seven in rushing offense in Division II.

“I think the most rewarding is that we’ve proved that UNK can win and that’s a credit to these young men. In a lot of ways, that’s a culture change,” he said.

Held, who has been working on assembling a coaching staff and recruiting class, will be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I can’t tell you how fired up I am to be the next head football coach at UNK. The opportunity to return to Nebraska and lead the Loper football program, which has tremendous tradition and is committed to winning championships, is something I can’t wait to take on,” Held said in a release from UNK. “The MIAA is one of the toughest football conferences in the country, and UNK is right there at the top with a strong foundation in place.”

No. 2: Storm sets records on way to winning third Anderson Cup

The Tri-City Storm dominated the USHL during the 2021-22 regular season, tying the league record with 98 points after completing the season with a 47-11-3-1 record.

The franchise swept the post-season honors with Mitchell Miller named the USHL Player and Defenseman of the year, Arsenii Sergeev the Goaltender of the Year, Jeremy Wilmer the Foward of the Year and Anthony Noreen the Coach of the Year.

It was the third time in franchise history that Tri-City won the Anderson Cup given to the team with the league’s best regular-season record.

However, the success didn’t carry over into the playoffs as Tri-City was swept by Sioux City in the Western Conference Finals. Sioux City went on to win the playoff championship.

No. 3: UNK wrestling team dominates Divsiion II championships

Driven by a narrow miss in 2021, the UNK wrestling team scored a program-record 127 points on its way to winning the NCAA Division II national championship.

Matt Malcom, voted Division II’s Most Dominant Wrestler, claimed his second 165-pound championship, completing a 30-2 record. Josh Portillo (125 pounds) and Sam Turner (149) finished second in their weight classes. Five others earned All-American honors while finishing in the top five.

The 127 points was the most scored by the winning team in 12 years and provided the Lopers with a 41-point margin over runner-up Central Oklahoma.

It was the fourth national championship for the Lopers and the first for head coach Dalton Jensen, who was a member of the 2012 championship team.

No. 4: High school girls wrestling takes to the mats

The girls finally got their shot in the spotlight.

High school girls, who in the past wrestling unsanctioned or against boys, competed in their own bracket at NSAA Championships for the first time.

More than 450 girls wrestled in the district meets, competing in 12 weight classes with 144 advancing to the state tournament.

The sport continues to grow with girls scheduled to wrestle all three days at the state tournament this year and there is talk of giving the girls a state tournament separate from the boys.

Amherst junior Reagan Gallaway completed her season as an undefeated state champion (37-0), pinning all of her opponents in the first period.

No. 5: UNK announces plan to reinstate the men's tennis program

The UNK varsity men’s tennis team will return to competition in the fall of 2023.

UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced the return of the program at a press conference on June 30 at the newly opened Ernest Grundy Tennis Center that will be the indoor home of the Lopers.

The men’s tennis program was eliminated as part of $2.8 million in university budget reductions in 2018.

An anonymous private donor agreed to create a $3.4-million endowment to fund the program’s operating and scholarship needs.

The Lopers have a long and successful history in men’s tennis. The program competed in the NAIA from 1941-90, when it won more than 20 conference titles and had multiple top 30 finishes at the national meet.

No. 6: Lexington wins second straight Class B boys cross country championship

Lexington captured its second straight boys state cross country championship in October, with four top-ten finishers leading the charge at the state meet in Kearney.

Jayden Ureste finished second, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza placed fifth, Oscar Aguado-Mendez ended in seventh and Lazaro Adame-Lopez rounded out the top ten in ninth.

The championship marked the actualization of an early goal for Lexington, one that came into focus after a midseason meet at the same Kearney Country Club course that hosted the final.

The Minutemen battled hot conditions in the midday state championship, but the team bond powered through in the end for the first-place finish.

Lexington competed the entire season without Ian Salazaar Molina, who was the state 1,600- and 3,200-meter champion in the spring.

No. 7: UNK's Wes Ferguson sweeps indoor, outdoor NCAA Division II 800-meter races

University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt sophomore Wes Ferguson claimed Division II's top 800-meter title in March at the indoor track championships, and followed it up with an outdoor crown in May.

With the win, Ferguson became the fifth Division II men's track national champion in UNK history.

Ferguson turned in a 1-minute, 50.05 time at the NCAA indoor championship, and in the outdoor championship his last lap of 52.57 boosted him to the championship time of 1:50.61.

The Fremont native also made his second All-American team, and broke the NCAA Division II record in the indoor 1,000 meters with a time of 2:23.80.

He has a personal-best time in the 800 of 1:49.47.

No. 8: Kearney Mandi Sedlak bronze medalist at first U.S. Adaptive Open

Kearney's Mandi Sedlak lost a foot due to amputation from plantar fibromatosis at 21, and fell in love with golf shortly thereafter.

This year, Sedlak's love of golf led her to the U.S. Adaptive Open, where she finished third in the nationwide tournament at the prestigious Pinehurst Resort.

The tournament was the first Adaptive Open for women, and had all the hospitality a major golf tournament provides, leading to an unforgettable week.

Sedlak brushed off a rough first round with a productive second and third day, ending with a final-round 85, good for a third-place finish in the field of 18.

No. 9: Six Hub Territory high school teams win runner-up trophies

Six Hub Territory high school teams came up one step short of state titles in 2022.

The Kearney High tennis team placed second at the state tournament, finishing behind undefeated Lincoln East with all four Bearcat entries earning medals.

Loomis boys basketball fell 65-57 to North Platte St. Pat's in the title game, marking a rough end to a high-scoring season.

The Shelton girls basketball team went 27-2 in the regular season, and dashed to the final in its first-ever tournament, losing after falling behind early in the final.

Overton volleyball also reached its first-ever final, running out of steam in a five-set thriller to Howells-Dodge.

Minden girls golf ended as the runner-up to the three-peat dynasty of Broken Bow.

Lexington reached its second straight boys soccer championship, with the same result as the year before, losing to Skutt Catholic.

No. 10: Two close defeats keep UNK outof NCAA football playoffs

The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team was right in the thick of the playoff race, but a few losses, rather a few plays, ended the season prematurely.

In an early-season contest against Pittsburg State, the Lopers lost control with 12 seconds to go when Chad Dodson Jr. found Bryce Murphy for a 72-yard touchdown pass, breaking the tie for a 35-28 Gorilla win.

In a late-season game against Northwest Missouri, the Lopers led 24-14 headed into the fourth, but surrendered a 90-yard touchdown drive with five minutes remaining in their 28-24 loss.

Despite missing the playoffs, quarterback TJ Davis repeated as both MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and Harlon Hill Trophy finalist, placing seventh for the prestigious national award.