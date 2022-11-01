Undersized Minden counting on balance, pin-to-pin attack

MINDEN — One thing looms over the Minden Whippets as they prepare for their first-round Class C1 state volleyball tournament match — DC West’s 6-foot-4 junior middle blocker Nora Wurtz.

“We’re undersized a little bit in the middle,” Minden coach Julie Ratka said. “We definitely don’t have a big 6-foot 4 presence so that will be a challenge to minimize her opportunities to attack.”

Wurtz has 430 kills and 81 stuff blocks this season, leading the Falcons to a 29-3 record and a No. 7 seed.

Minden (31-3), whose tallest player is 6-foot sophomore Makenna Betty who only plays two rotations in the front row, will have to use other tactics to combat Wurtz.

“We’re going to serve tough and keep them off balance on attacking. Maybe (Wurtz) can’t keep up in the middle with us. … I think we can attack around her. If we stay balanced I’m not sure she can keep up with us from side to side, pin to pin,” Ratka said.

The Whippets have their share of diversity. Sophomore Mattie Kamery has 385 kills this season. Freshman Myla Emery has 251. Sloane Beck and Kinsie Land have more than 100.

“We always have three kids who can attack so I think that keeps teams off balance,” Ratka said.

Ratka also feels the Whippets are a scrappy team that blocks pretty well. The Whippets also have a solid serving game with more than 260 aces.

“We serve pretty well. We ball control pretty well. We’re balanced up front. … I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at,” Ratka said. “I think we’re in a good spot mentally and physically and we’re ready to compete.”

Minden is a young team with freshmen and sophomores playing key roles. The Whippets, haven’t played a state tournament game since 2017, ancient history to the current roster.

“They’re super excited. I think we all are,” Ratka said. “It might take just a few minutes to kind of get in the groove of the game but my kids are all competitors. … They’ll be able to get going and be mentally tough, so I’m not really concerned about that.

“Our team kind of operates as a family. We’re definitely a team over me philosophy so whatever our team needs is what each one of those players and coaches is going to do.”

DC West may have a bigger issue with pregame jitters. The Falcons haven’t n to the state volleyball tournament, ever. Not even before the consolidation of Valley and Waterloo high schools.

Wednesday’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena and the winner will advance to play the Kearney Catholic-Grand Island Central Catholic winner on Friday.