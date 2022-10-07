Two Storm players announce college plans

KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm goaltender Karlis Mezsargs and forward Trevor Connelly have announced their commitment’s to play college hockey in the future.

Mezsargs, 18, of Riga, Latvia, committed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He made his USHL debut for Tri-City on Sept. 23 in the Storm’s second game at the DICK’S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, a 6-4 Storm victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

He was selected 108th overall by Tri-City in the seventh round of the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft.

Prior to joining the Storm, he played for HK Riga where he posted a 10-16-2 record, a goals-against average of 3.29, and a save percentage of .903.

Connelly committed to Providence College. He made his USHL debut for Tri-City in the Storm’s opening game at the 2022 DICK’S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, a 4-1 victory over the Madison Capitols.

Connelly, 16, of Tustin, California, appeared in each of the Storm’s games at the Fall Classic, netting his first goal in the win over Muskegon.

Prior to joining the Storm, he skated in more than 50 games in 2021-22 for the Long Island Gulls, where he scored more than 30 goals and was credited with more than 25 assists. He previously skated for the Anaheim Jr. Ice Dogs AAA program in Anaheim, California.

After postponing the season home opener, the Storm (2-0-0-0) are slated to return to the ice Friday, playing on the road at the Omaha Lancers. The road trip will continue Saturday at the Waterloo Blackhawks.