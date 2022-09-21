Tuesday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

— Overton rolled over Brady 25-6, 25-12, 25-9 as Natalie Wood ripped the defense with 17 kills and Jolee Ryan contributed 14 kills. Ashlyn Florell had three ace serves to go with 30 set assists.

— Loomis slipped by Bertrand 26-24, 25-21 at the Loomis Triangular. Sadie Maloley led the Wolves with 10 kills and two aces. Autumn Holt contributed six kills and three ace serves. Bethany Pelton had seven kills for Bertrand and Addison Andersen had three ace serves.

— In the middle match of the Loomis Triangular, Bertrand defeated Franklin 25-17, 29-27 with Brooklyn Evans pounding seven kills for the Vikings and Emma Brown striking for six. Evans also had four ace serves while Leah Schutz had three.

— Sadie Maloley scored 14 kills to lead Loomis to a 25-11, 25-11 sweep of Franklin at the Loomis Triangular. Autumn Holt had four ace serves.

— Dru Niemack scored 11 kills, Makenna Willis had three ace serves and Alia Gomez had two aces in Shelton's 25-11, 25-18 win over Arcadia/Loup City.