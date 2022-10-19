Tuesday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

Minden 3, Hastings 0:

Myla Emery had nine kills, five ace serves and 16 assists to lead Minden to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 win over Hastings High. Mattie Kamery provided 13 kills, two aces and nine assists while Sloane Beck and Mariah Lempka scored six kills each.

Loomis 3, Blue Hill 0:

Sadie Maloley’ 16 kills and Autumn Holt’s 11 kills carried Loomis to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 win over Blue Hill. Adeline Larson and Brooklyn Wiese contributed two ace serves and Wiese had 34 assists.

NP St. Pat’s 2, Elm Creek 0:

North Platte St. Pat’s swept Elm Creek 25-18, 25-13. For Elm Creek, Halle Knapp and Ashley Bauer had five kills each and Jayda Schroeder had four.

Sutherland 2, Elm Creek 0:

Sutherland downed Elm Creek 25-20, 25-10 in a triangular at Sutherland, limiting the Buffs to 10 kills.

S-E-M 2, Twin Loup 0:

S-E-M overpowered Twin Loup 25-18, 25-19 with Mikah O’Neill scoring eight kills while Taryn Arbuthnot and Cayleigh Jackson added six kills each. Arbuthnot also had three aces and three blocks.

S-E-M 2, Arcadia/Loup City 0:

S-E-M cruised to a 25-18, 25-8 win over Arcadia/Loup City wiht Mikah O’Neill delivering eight kills.