Tuesday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

Ravenna-Centura volleyball

Centura’s Taya Christensen tips the ball over Ravenna blockers Zara Kirkland (22) and Tori Sklenar (1) Tuesday night at Ravenna. Centura defeated Ravenna in four sets.

 ERIKA PRITCHARD, Kearney Hub

Minden 3, Hastings 0:

Myla Emery had nine kills, five ace serves and 16 assists to lead Minden to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 win over Hastings High. Mattie Kamery provided 13 kills, two aces and nine assists while Sloane Beck and Mariah Lempka scored six kills each.

Loomis 3, Blue Hill 0:

Sadie Maloley’ 16 kills and Autumn Holt’s 11 kills carried Loomis to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 win over Blue Hill. Adeline Larson and Brooklyn Wiese contributed two ace serves and Wiese had 34 assists.

NP St. Pat’s 2, Elm Creek 0:

North Platte St. Pat’s swept Elm Creek 25-18, 25-13. For Elm Creek, Halle Knapp and Ashley Bauer had five kills each and Jayda Schroeder had four.

Sutherland 2, Elm Creek 0:

Sutherland downed Elm Creek 25-20, 25-10 in a triangular at Sutherland, limiting the Buffs to 10 kills.

S-E-M 2, Twin Loup 0:

S-E-M overpowered Twin Loup 25-18, 25-19 with Mikah O’Neill scoring eight kills while Taryn Arbuthnot and Cayleigh Jackson added six kills each. Arbuthnot also had three aces and three blocks.

S-E-M 2, Arcadia/Loup City 0:

S-E-M cruised to a 25-18, 25-8 win over Arcadia/Loup City wiht Mikah O’Neill delivering eight kills.

