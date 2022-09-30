Tri-City Storm overcoming obstacles in early stages of season

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm is gearing up for its first home game of the season and the players will get a little extra time to prepare.

The team announced Thursday that the game with the Omaha Lancers originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed to 4:05 pm.. Sunday.

After finishing with an organizational record 47 wins last year, the team is looking to find success even with astronomical expectations.

“Last year was a special year,” Tri-City Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “To achieve the things we did as a team it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime season. To have a player of the year, a defenseman of the year, a forward of the year and a goalie of the year, those things I think were a big testament to our organization and the growth that we’ve had here.”

Left wing Jeremy Wilmer was a big piece for the Storm last season, with 25 goals and 73 assists. Mitchell Miller had the most goals with 39. Cole O’Hara, Ilya Nikolaev and Lleyton Roed each had 20-plus goals as well.

For the season, the team scored 259 goals.

“Obviously, a lot of those guys will be missed,” Noreen said. “The exciting thing about this team is seeing the guys from last year that maybe didn’t play as big of roles or maybe the younger guys on the team get to play major roles. They get to play major roles leadership-wise and ice time-wise.”

Tri-City has had a stressful start to the season, traveling to Lincoln for practice due to the ice conditions at the Viaero Center. While members of the team could have complained, the group has embraced the challenge.

“We’ve been traveling four hours for practice every day,” Noreen said. “We’ve challenged these guys from Day 1 that no matter what the circumstances are, we can either let it define our season or we could make sure that we don’t use it as an excuse. The resiliency of this team in the early goings has been the most impressive thing. I’ve yet to hear a single complaint or a guy moan about what we’ve gone through. I think that’s carried through into their games.”

The Storm started the season strong, defeating the Madison Capitols 4-1 last Thursday and the Muskegon Lumberjacks 6-4 on Friday.

In the win over Muskegon, Sebastian Törnqvist and Nick Roukounakis scored their first career USHL goals, while returners Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian also scored.

Goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 29 of Madison’s 30 shots.

In the Storm’s second win, Haden Kruse, David Sacco, Cale Ashcroft, Trevor Connelly, Gamache and Tanner Adams scored.

Tri-City used another player in net for this matchup, with Karlis Mezsargs stopping 30 of 34 shots.

The group is now preparing for its home opener versus the Omaha Lancers, who have started the season 1-0-1-0.

“It’s one of those things for the guys in their first year, they’ll never forget their first home game,” Noreen said. “We feel that we have as special of an atmosphere and our supporters are what make this place a special junior hockey community. The atmosphere in that arena is second to none. We feed off of them and they feed off us. It’s pretty easy to get going and play with a ton of passion and emotion when you step on the ice in the Viaero Center.”

After the Storm’s 47-11 record last season, Noreen was named USHL Coach of the Year. But Tri-City was eliminated by the Sioux City Musketeers in the Western Conference Finals 3-0.

As with any team in the early stages of the season, the Storm are still finding their footing. Even with a unique practice situation, the players have set the tone early.

“We just want to continue to take steps towards establishing who we are as a team,” Noreen said. “Our guys clearly know what our identity is and what’s expected when they put that jersey on. It comes with an extremely high standard. It’s on us to lay out that standard and on the guys to live up to it. Usually when we do we give ourselves a really good chance in a game.”