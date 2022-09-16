 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

  • Updated
- Bertrand couldn't come up with a victory, losing two close matches in a triangular with Southern Valley and Arapahoe.

The Vikings lost to Southern Valley 25-15, 25-23 with Katelyn Evans nailing six kills and Leah Schutte serving up three aces. In a 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 loss to Arapahoe, Bethany Pelton and Brooklyn Evans had seven kills each.

- Overton breezed to a 25-9, 25-19 win over Elm Creek with Jolee Ryan scoring nine kills, Natalie Wood seven and Daisy Ryan six. Ashlyn Florell had four ace serves to go with 18 assists. Halle Knapp had five kills for Elm Creek.

In Overton's 25-10, 25-3 win over Wilcox-Hildreth, the Ryan sisters had seven kills each and Wood had six.

- Elm Creek picked up its second win of the season, edging Wilcox-Hildreth 25-23, 25-21. Halle Knapp had six kills and Ashley Bauer had five. 

- Loomis fought its way to a 25-18, 20-25, 25-18 win over Hi-Line with Sadie Maloley shredding the defense with 18 kills. Brooklyn Wiese had five ace serves and 24 set assists.

- Axtell claimed a 25-19, 25-18 win over Loomis. For the Wolves, Maloley had three kills and three ace serves.

