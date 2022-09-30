Thursday’s Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

— Overton picked up two wins at the Alma triangular, beating the host team 25-14, 25-15 and Southwest 25-23, 26-24. Against Alma, JoLee Ryan delivered 11 kills and Natalie Wood hit nine.

Against Southwest, JoLee Ryan had 12 kills, Wood had eight and Daisy Ryan had seven. Wood also had four blocks.

— Wilcox-Hildreth went 0-2 at the Loomis triangular, losing to Loomis and Amherst 25-16, 25-20. Against Amherst, Emma Donley had five kills and three blocks. In an 25-8, 24-26, 25-12 loss to Loomis, Katelyn Bunger had four kills and Cara Bunger had three blocks.

— Loomis went 1-1 at its own triangular, beating Wilcox-Hildreth 25-8, 24-26, 25-12 and losing to Amherst 25-16, 25-9. Sadie Maloley scored 10 kills against Wilcox-Hildreth and Autumn Holt had seven. Holt and Carly Stewart had four ace serves. Holt had four kills and two aces against the Broncos.

Herrick and Prickett had seven kills apiece in the win over Loomis and Herrick had four blocks. Katy Prickett served up four aces.

— Amherst improved to 19-3 with its wins over Wilcox-Hildreth and Loomis. Against Wil-Hil, Hannah Herrick led a balanced attack with seven kills and three ace serves. Saryn Prickett had three aces and four kills. .

— Elm Creek split matches at the Elm Creek triangular. The Buffaloes edged Hi-Line 25-20, 15-25, 25-12. Ashley Bauer had seven kills, Halle Knapp had four blocks, and Hope Pickell and Jayden Schroeder delivered three ace serves apiece.

In a 25-19, 25-16 loss to Pleasanton, Bauer had five kills, two aces and two blocks.

Pleasanton swept both matches at the Elm Creek Triangular, beating the hosts 25-19, 25-16, piercing Elm Creek with 17 of her team’s 24 kills. She also had three aces and two blocks.

In a 25-12, 25-13, win over Hi-Line, Weisdorfer had 13 kills and Natalie Rasmussen had seven ace serves.

— Minden’s Mattie Kamery smashed 11 kills and three ace serves to lead Minden to a 25-10, 25-11 victory over Sandy Creek at the Centura triangular. In a 25-18, 25-16 win over Centura, Myla Emery had eight kills and three aces for the Whippets while Kamery finished with eight kills.